PMI identifies catalysts for climate progress

George Asamani, Managing Director of Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute (PMI), has identified green, power, and project management skills as catalysts for climate progress, noting that skills have emerged as a critical area of focus.

He explained that forces such as globalisation and advancing technology have continued to reshape most jobs, with emerging trends in AI, remote working, and climate literacy, amongst others, placing demands on workers to acquire new skills.

“As economies transition from brown to green and AI becomes more mainstream, upskilling and reskilling are par for the changes happening now,” he said in a statement.

Asamani further said, “The World Economic Forum’s The Future of Jobs 2023 report predicts that investments in the green transition of businesses will drive the most robust net job creation. Climate change adaptation and the demographic dividend in developing and emerging economies also rate high as net job creators. Technological advancement through increased adoption of new technologies and increased digital access are also expected to drive job growth.”

On what skills were needed today for these jobs of the future, Asamani, encouraged employees to develop green skills through trainingl.” He said, “With July 2023 declared the hottest month on record, the United Nations has warned that the “era of global boiling” had arrived with 140 countries accounting for over 90 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions

He explained that while most green conversations often gravitate toward technology, materials, and waste, the role of project management is often undervalued, adding, “Project managers reduce the causes and consequences of climate change as they help businesses transition to sustainable practices across industries. Project management is an increasingly scarce skill though.”

“PMI’s Talent Gap report predicts that the global economy will need 25 million new project professionals by 2030 due to economic growth, increased jobs requiring project management-oriented skills, and retirement rates. To close the talent gap, 2.3 million project managers will be needed to fill these roles every year. Despite increased concern over climate change, Africa does not currently have the project management skills to support the green economy transformation,” he said.

He said that project management skills alongside the development of green skills, the youth entering the job market will also benefit from sharpening their soft or power skills, adding, “In the coming years, power skills are poised to be pivotal in shaping the future of young professionals.”