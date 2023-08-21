Nigeria can leverage green financing to fund infrastructure projects – Macharia, FSD Africa

Stephen Macharia, head of Investments at FSD Africa, in this interview with Folake Balogun, discusses how green financing can assist Nigeria’s quest to reduce infrastructure deficits as well as how FSD Africa aims to drive a significant increase in the accessibility of finance for climate-aligned infrastructure projects in Nigeria. intend to support Nigeria’s climate infrastructure.

Nigeria will be able to meet this challenge by exploring the use of green bonds and other sustainable financial instruments that can attract investors interested in environmentally responsible projects

Nigeria requires an estimated US$3 trillion to finance its infrastructure deficit over the next 30 years, according to the IMF. What innovative ways can we leverage to bridge this infrastructure gap given the obvious challenges with public revenues?

I believe this challenge is faced by many countries and especially on the continent and in our view, this challenge can be addressed by us leveraging essentially private sector investment, public private partnerships as well as attracting foreign direct investments in order to mobilise significant funds.

Additionally, in our view, Nigeria would be able to meet this challenge by exploring the use of green bonds and other sustainable financial instruments that can attract investors interested in environmentally responsible projects. By adopting a mix of creative financing mechanisms, Nigeria can address its infrastructure needs while advancing sustainable development goals.

In terms of samples of these types of collaborations as FSD Africa, we have engaged with Nigeria. We recently had an engagement from our risk and resilience team where FSD Africa together with Nikon partnered to strengthen risk-based capital training for market players in the market.

We had a partnership between FMDQ Group, and FSD Africa in order to help bridge gender finance gaps in Africa. These are sample projects that we have engaged in but strictly keeping in Nigeria.

What does FSDAi aim to achieve by increasing the accessibility of finance for “climate-aligned” infrastructure projects in Nigeria?

Essentially what we seek to achieve is to drive a significant increase in the accessibility of finance for climate-aligned infrastructure projects and this is by providing funding and support for such projects.

What we are seeking to do is promote sustainable development and enhance Nigeria’s efforts in terms of mitigating climate change and through these particular investments, we will be supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure capabilities while simultaneously addressing environmental challenges while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future.

These really are our goals and they fit in with FSD Africa’s vision and mission which is to essentially make financial markets work. In this case, we are trying to make a particular market around the funding of climate-aligned infrastructure projects work.

How will the Risk Sharing Backstop Facility (RSBF) help Nigeria accelerate its social and economic development and green economic transition?

The risk-sharing backstop facility will support Nigeria in fostering a green economic transition by providing a risk-sharing mechanism that is aimed at mobilising local funding for these projects.

The Risk Sharing Backstop Facility, in this case, will incentivise private sector involvement in the financing of climate-aligned infrastructure projects and through this, it will lead to increased investment, job creation, and improved infrastructure and which will ultimately drive economic growth and promote environmentally friendly initiatives. All these would again align with the nation’s sustainable development goals so that is the sequencing of our thesis in terms of social and economic development and green economic transition.

The RSBF will raise funding in the series, initially from FSDAi, and eventually from other funders – aiming to reach a total capital base of up to US$50m. What is the timeline for the capital raise and who are the likely funders?

The Risk Sharing Backstop Facility (RSBF) aims to raise funding in a series of rounds, starting with an initial contribution from FSDAi being an anchor and eventually attracting other funders with the goal of reaching a substantial capital base of at least $50 million. While the timeline for this capital raise has not been disclosed in the announcement, we anticipate collaborating with a diverse group of investors, financial institutions, and development partners who share these same commitments to advancing sustainable infrastructure in Nigeria.

Who are the likely funders of these projects?

The likely funders are in multiple categories strictly at the facility level. If you look at the $50 million, we are at the moment looking at development finance institutions that would be able to join us and participate in this particular funding.

We are also interested in local types of capital for example, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority may be one of the parties that are interested in either participating in this facility or partnering with us. We are not excluding that type of capital but we are likely quite aware that we have to get going fast and then eventually we will have more funders coming along.

Why is it so important today, perhaps even more than any other time in the past, to target local currency funding for sustainable infrastructure development in Nigeria?

It is more important at this point in time than even anytime in the past. I think it has always been critical, but I think at the moment part of our thesis is that we have established that there is a lot of local funding available within Nigeria, whether with asset managers, pension funds, or banks. This local funding is actually available however but due to a mismatch between the perception of risk and the real risk in some of these projects, there has been no funding available for these types of projects.

We believe that the Risk Sharing Backstop Facility will help unlock this type of local funding and if this type of local funding flows through, in the long run, there will be no need for foreign funding to support sustainable infrastructure investments in Nigeria. We aim to essentially play a catalytic role in getting this type of local capital to be comfortable with these projects and through that allow for future participation from these types of funding.

The funding from local players is in abundance however, the appetite for taking on projects at this risk level has not been there before and the Risk Sharing Backstop Facility is coming in and trying to bridge that gap between the perception of risk and what the real risk is.

What impact is the currency depreciation likely to have on your capital-raising activity this year?

Currency depreciation will not have an impact on our fundraising at the facility level. We are raising funding in foreign currency and applying it or availing it in Nigerian markets in naira form hence currency depreciation will not affect our ability to raise funding.

Currency depreciation is a lived reality on the continent and it is not a situation that is unique only to Nigeria. There are no changes that have been pronounced by the government in respect of the currency, the foreign exchange regime is actually a positive trend and supports our investment in terms of what our expectations were because it does remove an element of uncertainty especially if the central bank has proclaimed essentially the currency becomes basically free floating which to us is in keeping with market practices and actually promotes a more predictable environment.

How do you intend to mobilise local institutional investment into climate-aligned infrastructure projects?

The Risk Sharing Backstop Facility as currently designed is intended to provide credit enhancement to local funders such as banks, asset managers, or pension funds and this will allow this type of local financing to participate in projects in the form of lending to this particular project which is the first order sort of intention in terms of mobilising local institutional capital.

We expect that once these projects have become bankable and have shown a cash flow profile that they would be able to go to the local capital markets, probably issue a project development bond and be able to raise from the local funders as well then there are almost two levels to this but both of them actually happen on account of the Risk Sharing Backstop Facility actually bridging that gap and allowing for the first local financing to come into these projects and allow them to get to that cash flow generating position which is really the intent of the facility.