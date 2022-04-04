Pepperstone introduces brand new partnership program in Nigeria

Pepperstone founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia by a team of experienced traders with a shared commitment to improve the world of online trading has introduced new partnership programme in Nigeria.

This means that traders in Nigeria have the opportunity to partner with Pepperstone as Fund Managers, Money Managers and Introducing Brokers.

“The brand new partnership program offers everything needed to support business growth, from unparalleled rebates and dedicated support, to cutting-edge marketing tools and advanced reporting”, according to a statement.

Pepperstone, the statement said is an award-winning Contract For Difference, CFDs broker chosen by 300,000 traders globally and it is renowned for delivering top quality pricing, products, speed and service. “The broker was granted a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya in February 2020, and has since then expanded to become one of the largest brokers in the African region”.

The partners program has been designed for professional fund managers, introducing brokers and affiliates looking to take their business to the next level. Each partner program offers a range of benefits, including:

Access to a range of mobile-friendly marketing tools designed to convert, opportunity to earn at each stage of the client’s trading journey, dedicated support from partner specialists to ensure client conversion, sophisticated tracking with a customisable analytics dashboard and advanced reporting tools, tailored payment solutions to suit different business needs.

Read also: Forward thinking; How sustainability will shape Africa’s business climate

Pepperstone Africa CEO Sahil Patel spoke on the new program “We’re extremely excited by the prospect of partnering with some of Nigeria’s leading Fund Managers, Money Managers and independent traders. Introducing the partnerships program is the first step towards deepening Pepperstone’s presence in the region and we are excited to be venturing into one of the continent’s prominent fintech hubs. Pepperstone has built a reputation for having one of the highest client satisfaction ratings in the market. This coupled with low spreads, deep liquidity, and excellent trading conditions keep clients trading with us.”

The launch of the partners’ program is part of Pepperstone’s global growth strategy that enables more effective and specific servicing to fintech clients. As a result, there is great potential for the broker within Nigeria and all eyes are on what the future has in store for Pepperstone in Africa.

The firm encourage those who want to join Pepperstone as a partner that after deciding what type of program best suits them, they simply fill out the professional fund manager, IB or affiliate application form and account manager will contact them and after the account is opened they have access to tracking and marketing tools.

The firms said it is set out to provide traders around the world with superior technology, low-cost spreads and a genuine commitment to helping them master the trade.