PAC Holdings advances three executives to higher positions

PanAfrican Capital Holdings, PAC Holdings, a Proprietary investment company, has promoted three leaders within the organization. This strategic move underscores PAC Holdings’ dedication to recognizing and rewarding exceptional talent, fostering leadership growth, and driving innovation across its business units.

According to a statement, Sanni Bolarinwa has been elevated to the position of Executive Director at PAC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of PAC Holdings. “With over two decades of experience in corporate finance and strategic advisory, Sanni has played a pivotal role in structuring some of the region’s most transformative financial deals. His leadership will further strengthen PAC Capital’s position as a market leader in delivering bespoke financial solutions across Africa”, the statement said.

Abimbola Ibrahim has been promoted to Senior Vice President of PAC Trustees. Abimbola’s expertise in wealth management and fiduciary services has significantly contributed to the growth of PAC Trustees, the statement said. His innovative approach to client-centric solutions has positioned the firm as a trusted name in estate and trust management. In his new role, he will lead efforts to expand service offerings and enhance client relationships.

Olusola Agbeyi has been promoted to Vice President at PAC Holdings, where she currently serves as the Head of Human Capital Management & Corporate Services. Olusola has been a driving force in cultivating a high-performance culture and optimizing organizational efficiency, the firm said. “Her strategic leadership in talent development, employee engagement, and corporate services has significantly enhanced the group’s operational excellence. In her expanded role, she will continue to champion initiatives that strengthen PAC Holdings’ position as an employer of choice and a leader in the financial services industry”.

PAC Holdings’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Chris Oshiafi, said “These well-deserved promotions reflect our commitment to recognizing excellence within our ranks. Sanni, Abimbola, and Olusola have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to our mission. We are confident that their expanded roles will propel PAC Holdings to even greater heights.”

