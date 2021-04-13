Nigerian movie industry receives support from Rite Foods

Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian leading foods and beverages company, has given its support to Nigerian movie industry through the sponsorship of Prophetess Movie Premiere for a select audience of movie lovers in Nigeria.

The movie which has the attributes of uniting the nation, connecting families and communities together is packed with great football comedy and family entertainments.

It debuts on March 26, this year, at the Film House Cinema, Dugbe, in Ibadan, Oyo State, and two days afterwards, at Imaxx Cinema, in Lekki, Lagos.

The colourful event was filled with excitement and humour with the attendance of top-notch celebrities who were in stunning outfits that depict the theme of the movie, Celestial, Angelic, Heavenly.

The Prophetess movie is about the story of Ajoke (Toyin Abraham), a local Prophetess, who made a spurious prophecy about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control. Knowing that her life was in danger, she decided to seek assistance from her sister, and as events unfold, the narrative continues with awe-inspiring scenes that kept spectators marvelled.

Commending Rite Foods for the sponsorship, the Movie Producer, Victoria Akujobi, in a statement said the company has contributed immensely to the development of talent and the entertainment industry in general. Speaking on the sponsorship, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa stated that Rite Foods is committed to the promotion of Nigerian talents in entertainment, special skills and ideapreneurship.