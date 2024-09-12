Innoson, indigenous car manufacturer, test-runs electric vehicle in Anambra

Innoson, the first indigenous car manufacturing company, appears set to roll out its first electric vehicles in the Nigerian market with a test run of the soon-to-be-launched sets of electric vehicles.

BusinessDay reports that Cornel Osigwe, Innoson spokesperson, was spotted behind the wheel of one of the new electric vehicles during a recent test run at the company’s plant in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Osigwe, who took to social media to share his amazing test-driving experience, said, “Behold the first Innoson Electric vehicle. This is the cool”.

This move follows Innoson’s recent declaration of plans to inaugurate an electric vehicle (EV) factory in Nigeria as Osigwe stated that all essential components for the production of electric vehicles were domestically procurable.

“All the raw materials are in Nigeria. It doesn’t make sense to import batteries and major components of electric car batteries, which is the most expensive products of EVs.

“So, the the company has thought it wise to set up an EV manufacturing company in Nigeria so that we can be able to start producing the EV”, Osigwe said.