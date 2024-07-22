Information minister pleads with advertisers to drive CNG initiative for mass adoption

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation has implored advertising practitioners to leverage their platforms and creativity to mobilise Nigerians towards embracing Compressed Natural Gas, CNG initiative of the Federal Government.

He believes that CNG is cheaper and more sustainable energy source, the minister who spoke last weekend at the yearly meeting of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN, with the theme ‘’Breaking the Mould: Creativity and National Development’, said

“The CNG initiative offers a promising solution capable of reducing transportation costs by more than 50 percent. CNG is not only affordable but also environmentally friendly”

He challenged the advertisers to use their role to drive the critical transition by creating compelling and informative campaigns to educate the public about the benefits of the CNG and encourage its widespread adoption.

He said the government has ramped up the provision of CNG stations across the country, the construction of conversion centre in partnership with private companies.

Steve Babaeko, the immediate past president of the association, described the association as an entity that is stronger than it has ever been.

While noting that the AAAN has encountered significant challenges, he stated that these have been overcome with the support and cooperation of all the members, which have resulted in remarkable achievements. Among the achievements recorded since 2020 when he was elected, he said, is the appointment of the first female director of the association. This, he explained, is reflective of the association’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and one that sets a precedent for the future leadership of the AAAN.

Other achievements also include the launch of AdCademy, in partnership with Henley Business School, an initiative conceived to enhance professional development and strategic capabilities of members to ensure that the association continues to lead the line of innovation in the industry. Through strategic partnerships, he added, the association’s reputation and relevance within the industry and beyond have been enhanced, while a collaborative and engagement culture has bred a strong sense of community within its diverse membership.

The AAAN, he equally stated, is hugely involved in the “Brand Nigeria Campaign”, which is hoped to spark the country’s rebranding journey that is proposed to begin in October.

“These achievements stand as a testament to our collective dedication and vision for the future of AAAN. We have remained steadfast in our commitment to fulfil the promises made during our campaign and today, I am proud to say that we leave our association in a stronger position than ever before,” he said.

Reflecting on the theme, Lolu Akinwumi, chairman of the occasion said in an era where change is the only constant, it is imperative for advertisers to continuously innovate and redefine the boundaries of creativity. “Breaking the mould requires us challenging the status quo, thinking beyond the conventional, and daring to explore uncharted territories. It is this relentless pursuit of innovation that drives the Advertising industry forward and sets the stage for transformative ideas”.

Akinwunmi further said that creativity is not just about producing aesthetically pleasing advertisements; it is about crafting compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audience.

Meanwhile, Lanre Adisa, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Noah’s Ark Communications has assumed leadership of the oldest advertising sectoral body in Nigeria – Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), following the conclusion of Steve Babaeko’s two-term tenure of four years that has been acclaimed by industry stakeholders as exemplary.

This is following his unchallenged candidacy and subsequent unanimous election at the just concluded 51st Annual General Meeting of the association at the rock city of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.