Hutchlam Services spreads love to motherless in the spirit of Easter

A foremost service led support provider specializing in end-to-end IT services within enterprise organizations across Nigeria is spreading love and touching lives in the spirit of the Easter Yuletide when the management and team of the company paid a courtesy visit to Living Fountain Orphanage in Lekki, Lagos recently. The visit came on the heels of the company’s mandate to spread love and good cheer to the children in orphanage homes.

Managing Partner Hutchlam Services Limited, Mesahidu Elamah pointed that one of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the company is to support orphaned children. “Our children are the future of our great nation and we recognize at Hutchlam Services, the need to nurture and support the next generation and what better time than now in the spirit of the Easter festivities to reach out and share our love for these precious little children. From our entire staff and management, we want to wish them a happy Easter and it is our hope that our gifts will put a smile on their faces as they celebrate this Easter” Elamah said.

Speaking further on the initiative, Tonia Uchenna encouraged more corporates and individuals to emulate Hutchlam Services by lending their support to orphanages. “I am pleased about this laudable initiative from Hutchlam Services, I want to implore other corporates and indeed individuals who have the capacity to support orphanages across the length and breadth of Nigeria to please do so, these little ones despite their circumstances deserve to enjoy the basic needs they require as children. Essential Items like food, clothing, toiletries groceries and so on will go a long way in ensuring that the children are provided with the comfort they need on a day-to-day basis. What Hutchlam has done today is truly noteworthy and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts”, Uchenna said.

Speaking on this initiative, the founder, Living Fountain Orphanage Bethy Obieri expressed her profound gratitude while noting that the donation would positively impact the children’s lives this Easter season. “We want to say a huge thank you to the management and team of Hutchlam Services Limited for its kind donations towards our children at Living Fountain Orphanage, their demonstration of love will make a huge difference in the upkeep of our children especially in this season of Easter celebrations. We thank them for their care and support for these little ones.”