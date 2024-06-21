Henley & Partners Nigeria hosts exclusive “Taste of the World” event in Lagos

Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm, in a move underlining their dedication to the Nigerian market, hosted a private cocktail event on June 1st, 2024, at LH Prive, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Troy Hanley, Managing Director, Private Clients, at Henley & Partners, highlighted the firm’s established presence in Nigeria and their expertise in facilitating seamless citizenship-through-investment programs for Nigerians seeking global mobility.

“Our presence here underscores our commitment to providing tailored solutions for Nigerians seeking global mobility and investment options through citizenship by investment and other services we offer, including advisory services in designing and implementing investment-related immigration programs,” said Hanley.

The event, themed ‘A Taste of the World’, brought together a distinguished guest list of private investors, high net worth individuals (HNWIs), investment bankers, lawyers, and wealth managers.

Henley & Partners has over 25 years of experience advising high-net-worth individuals and their families on residence and citizenship through qualified investments. With a presence in over 55 countries, the firm also offers government advisory services on designing and implementing investment-related immigration programs.

The event served as a platform to showcase Henley & Partners’ commitment to providing Nigerians with access to the best citizenship and residency options globally.

Weyinmi Oritsejafor, Client Advisor at Henley & Partners, Lagos, Nigeria, stated, “At Henley & Partners, we believe in building quality relationships, and are dedicated to guiding our clients through global citizenship and investment complexities. Our presence in Nigeria is a testament to our commitment to providing individuals, families, and businesses with seamless and professional access to international opportunities.”