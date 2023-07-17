Heineken celebrates 150th anniversary proposing “Good Times”

Heineken, will be organizing events in key cities across the country as part brand’s 150 years celebration , where their valued consumers can come together and experience the true essence of “good times”. The aim is to emphasize that, ultimately, it is the good times and genuine connections fostered over a beer that matter the most.

These celebrations will showcase the vibrancy of Nigerian culture, featuring live music, entertainment, and unforgettable moments that capture the spirit of Heineken.

The renowned beer brand commemorates its 150th anniversary also with an unconventional celebration that calls attention to the various nicknames, misspellings, and unique ways the brand has been enjoyed over the years.

Sampson Oloche, Portfolio Manager – Premium Lager at Nigerian Breweries Plc, highlighted exciting details specifically tailored for Nigerian consumers.

Unveiling a series of anniversary celebrations starting from July 2023. These events will serve as a testament to the brand’s commitment to spreading the spirit of good times and embracing the gezelligheid lifestyle that Heineken represents.

The famous words of Freddy Heineken, “We don’t sell beer, we sell gezelligheid” has never been truer. Gezelligheid, which encapsulates the feeling of good times, has been at the heart of the Heineken brand for the past 150 years. In honor of this milestone anniversary, Heineken is placing good times at the forefront of its global festivities.

The Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, expresses gratitude to consumers who have contributed to the success of the Heineken brand.