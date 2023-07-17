GREE unveils latest technology at exhibition in Lagos

GREE Electric Appliances, a foremost global provider of innovative Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) solutions, exhibited at the

GREE has unveiled its latest advancements in air conditioning technology at Mega Clima Exhibition 2023 at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At the event, the company demonstrated its commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and superior comfort. According to a statement, the exhibition served as a platform for industry professionals, decision-makers, and technology enthusiasts to exchange knowledge, explore emerging trends, and discover state-of-the-art products and solutions.

Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of Choice International Group, owners of GREE Air Conditioners in Nigeria expressed enthusiasm about participating in the Mega Clima Exhibition 2023 and emphasized the company significance as a platform that brings together industry leaders and stakeholders.

He stated that the exhibition provided an opportunity to demonstrate GREE’s commitment to revolutionizing the air conditioning industry through ground-breaking technology, energy efficiency, and sustainable practices. The company looks forward to engaging with visitors, exchanging knowledge, and showcasing their latest innovations.

Apart from the comprehensive product showcase, GREE Nigeria also provided informative presentations by its team of industry experts. These presentations offered valuable insights into the latest advancements in air conditioning technology, their impact on energy efficiency and sustainability, and included a question-and-answer segment with exciting prizes for winners.