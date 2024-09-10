Grand Oak director underscores significance of rewarding innovators in Nigeria

Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit, Grand Oak Limited

Stanley Obi, Director of the Prime Business Unit at Grand Oak Limited, has emphasised the importance of recognising and rewarding innovators and those who have made significant impacts within their communities.

Ordinarily, recognising innovations encourages individuals to push the boundaries and it reinforces positive attitude within the society.

Obi who spoke in Lagos last weekend at an event preceding Lord’s Achievers Awards 2024, Lord’s London Dry Gin, a spirit brand manufactured by Grand Oak believes that those who feel valued are likely to do more.

The event, where the brand hosted the innovators and which served as a precursor to the main awards ceremony scheduled next week is themed “Celebrating Emerging Icons”.

“This evening was more than just accolades,” Stanley Obi remarked. “It’s about connecting with like-minded individuals who share a passion for excellence and innovation. We were proud to have each of you as part of the Lord’s Achievers Awards, and we looked forward to celebrating your achievements on a grander scale”.

The honorees, representing excellence in categories such as Technology, Finance, Literature, Entertainment, Fashion, Health, Agriculture, and Societal Development, expressed their gratitude for the recognition and the opportunity to network with peers. The event allowed them to gain insights into the values that Lord’s Dry Gin embodies and the vision behind the Lord’s Achievers Awards.

Olusegun Akinyemiju, Brand Business Manager for Lord’s London Dry Gin, emphasised the brand’s commitment to excellence, stating: “At Lord’s London Dry Gin, we believe that excellence should be celebrated, which is why we are committed to recognising those who drive progress and innovation in our society. We are not just celebrating their achievements; we are fostering a community of trailblazers who inspire us all to reach new heights.”

The 2024 award recipients are : Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph (Technology); The Online Banker (Finance); Ibquake (Literature); Layi Wasabi (Entertainment); Adejoke Lasisi (Fashion); Kelechi Okoro (Healthertainer) (Health); Segun Adegoke (Agriculture); Femi Aluko (Start-up); and Solomon Ayodele (Social Development).

In addition to honoring Nigeria’s innovations, the 2024 awards ceremony will also serve as the platform for the official unveiling of Lord’s Dry Gin’s newly rebranded packaging. The introduction of an innovative Guala cap, coupled with a sleek design update, marks a new chapter for the brand.