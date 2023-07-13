George Onukwu resumes as ED TBWA Concept, to drive innovation for group

The board of directors of TBWA \Concept Unit, one of Nigeria’s advertising agencies, has announced the appointment of George Onukwu, the company’s former Business Director, as its new Executive Director.

This move aligns with TBWA\Concept’s Nigeria’s vision of becoming a disruptive collective that accelerates growth by challenging the status quo and driving innovation.

According to Kelechi Nwosu, CEO of TBWA\Concept Unit, “George’s promotion is a testament to his consistent dedication and his ability to challenge conventional thinking. His leadership will be instrumental in realizing our vision, accelerating the development of the Nigerian advertising sector. We are confident in his ability to lead us towards a promising future,” he said in a statement.