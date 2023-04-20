G.Elias appoints Adewole, Okoro as new executive partners

G. Elias, a Nigerian business law firm, has appointed Fidelis Adewole and Okechukwu Okoro as executive partners to lead the management team and oversee the business.

Fidelis Adewole and Okechukwu Okoro respectively took over as the managing and deputy managing partners of the company effective April 1, 2023. Each of them has been responsible for managing critical multinational and other clients and is recognized in international directories of lawyers.

Fred Onuobia, the former managing partner, congratulated the new executives on their appointment and thanked them for accepting the mandate to lead the firm to a greater height.

“The future of the firm could not be in better hands. I warmly seize this opportunity fully to re-embrace my “true love”: “core” practising law and working on specific clients’ instructions,” Onuobia said.

Onuobia also reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to global standard law practice even with the new leadership.

“We are excited by the prospect that our new duo of exceptional millennial leaders will deliver record outperformance on every key metric for years to come. We are committed to giving the best advice and consultation to our clients and key stakeholders in every sector we operate in. We will continue to prioritize technical proficiency and creativity in developing practical solutions to client’s problems”, said Onuobia.

Adewole has over 17 years of experience in the areas of corporate law (including serial mergers), litigation and arbitration.

Okoro has over 12 years of experience and his main practice areas are energy, disputes and finance including investments in renewables and billion-dollar forward sale financings for upstream oil players.

Adewole said, “We are honoured to have received and accepted this call to service, and privileged to work in a corps of such unusually talented partners”.

Nearing 30 years of providing legal services in Nigeria, G. Elias has 60 lawyers serving Nigerian, Pan-African and international clients ranging from top global multinational enterprises to ambitious, home-grown fledglings, governments, and government-controlled enterprises.