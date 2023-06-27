Former NFVCB DG shares insights on building innovative platforms in media industry

Emeka Mba, former Director-General, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), has emphasised the importance of driving innovations to meet the needs of consumers.

Mba, also a former director-general of Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), said this recently while delivering a talk on ‘Building Innovative Platforms” at a media innovation programme in Lagos.

The event provided an opportunity for aspiring media professionals to gain valuable insights from one of the industry’s most influential figures.

Mba, leveraging his experience as the CEO of Afia TV, an indigenous TV channel, emphasised the importance of driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Read also: MTV Shuga Naija Season 5 premieres to star-studded audience at exclusive Lagos event

During his presentation, he shed light on Afia TV’s southeastern origin and its focus on impactful content creation.

He recognised social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook as the brand’s primary competitors.

He also highlighted the significance of data, social media, subscription and content in driving innovation within the industry.

He discussed the role of multi-level data in delivering innovative broadcasting solutions in understanding audience preferences and providing programming that addresses social issues.

Mba said that by aligning programming with audience interests and needs, media organisations had the opportunity to attract new businesses, as attention and traffic could translate into financial gain.

“We see that in terms of trends derived from data, when we produce shows that address social issues and provide programming that resonates with our audience, it creates opportunity to attract new businesses.

“If we understand what we are doing and understand our audience, programming tailored to their preferences will enable us to capture their attention and drive revenue,” he said.

Mba expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to address the participants and commended MTN for its commitment to fostering media innovation and nurturing young talents in Nigeria’s media Industry.