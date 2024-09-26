Firm makes huge investments to protect consumers against fake product

L-R: Yakub Momodu, Account Manager, Leo Burnett; Stanley Obi, Director Grand Oak Prime Business Unit; , Chidinma Nwankwo, Chief Operating Officer, Quadrant MSL; and Olusegun Akinyemiju, Brand Business Manager, Lord's Gin , during the re-launch of the Lord's London Dry Gin held in Lagos.

Grand Oak, producers of London Dry Gin has made massive investments to protect consumers from consuming counterfeit products.

Consumption of counterfeit products, according to experts has health implications. Counterfeiting by spurious individuals also has eroded profits of many genuine companies.

The investment by Grand Oak on its London Dry Gin includes the revolutionary Guala Cap which was unveiled recently in Lagos.

The company said the re-launch of the product was a significant step in the brand’s ongoing efforts to combat counterfeiting and maintain product authenticity, a critical issue within the industry.

The event, held under the theme “Celebrating Emerging Icons,” provided an ideal platform for the brand to introduce the Guala Cap to its diverse audience of business leaders, trade partners, stakeholders, and consumers.

The Guala Cap, known for its tamper-evident technology, is designed to ensure that every bottle of Lord’s Gin reaches consumers in its authentic, premium form, thereby protecting both the brand and its loyal customers from the growing threat of counterfeit products in the market.

Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit at Grand Oak Limited, commenting on the significance of the brand relaunch said; ” The redesign of Lord’s Gin packaging aims to present a more modern and sophisticated brand image, with the Guala Cap symbolizing our dedication to quality, safety, and innovation.

“In a market where counterfeit products are increasingly advanced, it’s crucial for us to stay ahead by investing in solutions that ensure our consumers receive only the best”, he said.