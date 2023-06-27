Firm embarks on initiative to promote hard work as value of success

With general understanding that hardwork and prayers are pillars of success, Intercontinental Distillers Limited producer of Eagle Aromatic Schnapps recently commenced initiative to drive these features among the youth.

Patrick Anegbe, managing director of Intercontinental Distillers Limited said the company under the initiative is embarking on a drive themed ‘Journey with Authentic Prayers’ to inspire and bring hope to its target audience.

Unveiling the brand new initiative in Lagos recently, Anegbe who was represented by Umoren Akpan, Head Internal Audit and Control said “from generation to generation, our elders have passed on a recipe for success. The ingredients are hardwork, prayer and belief.

“Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, the authentic prayer drinks seeks to remind Nigerians, especially the youths of this age-long cultural value especially against the background of today’s realities”, he said.

Also speaking, Mobolaji Alalade, Head of marketing said that the initiative is a follow up to the relaunch of the brand which was recently repackaged.

“After a wide acceptance of our new look, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps by our consumers, we unveiled an exciting initiative, themed ‘Journey with Authentic Prayers, which aimed at revolutionising the way the target audience interacts with the brand”

Alalade said that the initiative seeks to inspire individuals to work hard, pray and believe knowing that life itself is a journey.

According to him, these ingredients of hard work, prayers and believe form a winning recipe for success. “This push comes on the backdrop of the harsh economic realities. It will instil agelong values in our working-class youths and motivate them to succeed”.

Some of the activities under the initiative include road show/market storm. Eagle Aromatic Schnapps will embark on market storms spanning multiple cities and regions in Nigeria.

The managing director further said “By promoting the message of hard work and prayers, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps will cause our target audience to appreciate personal effort / diligence and spiritual devotion in their lives. Such a mindset will bring an attitudinal change in the mindset of the youth and goes a long way in Nation building”, he said.