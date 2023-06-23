Nigerian tech firm wins global startup award

Dataleum, a technology training firm, has emerged as the regional winner for the ed-tech startup of the year 2023 at this year’s Global Startup Awards (GSA) Africa, the independent startup ecosystem competition on the continent.

The GSA Africa is a global platform that showcases and scales the most promising startups in Africa. The competition this year concentrated on solutions for agriculture, climate change, business, healthcare, education, and mobility & logistics, with a special focus on businesses that support Web 3.0 technologies, sustainable business models, green innovation, and workplace diversity.

The competition had about 8,272 submissions in the 2022–2023 season from all 54 African nations, while winners were chosen from competitions held in Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western, and Central Africa.

The unveiling of the winners took place during the inaugural edition of GITEX Africa 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. GITEX Africa stands as a platform for uniting global leaders and encouraging the adoption of next-generation technology in Africa.

Bode Roberts, CEO, Dataleum, stated that the recognition is a validation of the firm’s unwavering commitment to revolutionising the technology sector in Nigeria. “Six months ago, we won the Startup of the Year Award by AOT Lagos and the Lagos State Government and now we have scaled our impact footprints by representing the whole of West Africa.

“This award recognizes our grit, dedication, passion and technical prowess that have significantly contributed to the growth of the African Tech Ecosystem,” Roberts stated.

According to Roberts, Dataleum first competed at the national level before moving on to become a regional finalist, where it emerged winner of the sub-region. Due to its achievement at the sub-regional level, Dataleum will move on to the GSA Africa competition’s continental finals, where it will compete for the title of African champion.

At the GSA grand finale, African start-ups will be given the opportunity to exhibit their creative ideas alongside some of the most well-known business leaders, and ecosystem facilitators in the world.

“The esteemed panel of judges was astounded by the exceptional quality and diverse range of solutions originating from all corners of the continent, aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges,” Jo Griffiths, co-founder, GSA Africa, stated while expressing his enthusiasm about this year’s competition.