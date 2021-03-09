Facebook Launches ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons from African Women’

As part of its celebration around International Women’s Month, Facebook has announced the launch of ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women’, a collection of beautifully inspired stories & life advice from 19 women who are breaking boundaries in fields such as media, entertainment, politics, education and business.

Available for free in digital and physical formats, the book provides inspirational real-life stories for future generations and young leaders. Each chapter focuses on a personal experience and life lesson around how these women have navigated their path to success, alongside the challenges they have had to overcome along the way. ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons from African Women’ is aimed at encouraging, inspiring and guiding the reader – no matter the background, age or ambition.

‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons from African Women’ follows on from the successful 2020 launch of ‘Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business’ in South Africa. This 2021 book is further brought to life through a series of beautifully illustrated artwork specially commissioned from four female artists from across the continent – Massira Keita from Côte d’Ivoire, Lulu Kitololo from Kenya, Karabo Poppy from South Africa, and Awele Emili from Nigeria.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa, said in a statement: “At Facebook we know that African women are at the helm of shaping the future of our promising continent – they are changemakers, mothers and CEOs. This book is a celebration of just some of the exceptional African women who in their own right are trail-blazers, motivating and inspiring people and advocating for good across Africa, and the world. We’re excited about their individual stories, inspired by challenges they’ve endured and how they’ve risen above these, and importantly how they’ve turned these into important life lessons to help inspire others.”

Some of the women featured in ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women’, include: Tara Fela-Durotoye – Entrepreneur and CEO [Nigeria]; Elizabeth Akua Ohene – Journalist and Politician [Ghana]; Hawa Sally Samai – Founder, CEO and Campaigner [Sierra Leone]; Saran Kaba Jones – Founder and CEO [Liberia]; Temi Giwa-Tubosun – Founder and CEO [Nigeria]; Baratang Miya -Tech entrepreneur and CEO [South Africa]; Yvonne Okwara – Journalist and News Anchor [Kenya]; Tecla Chemabwai – Athlete and Educator [Kenya]; Alice Nkom – Lawyer and Human Rights Activist [Cameroon]; Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim – Global Activist [Chad] and Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu – Founder and CEO [Ethiopia].