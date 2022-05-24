Experts urge consumers to prioritize dairy consumption

Medical experts have urged consumers to prioritise dairy consumption due to its health benefits. The experts spoke at the second edition of the Hollandia Dairy Day celebration in Lagos an annual event which has become a platform for the promotion of national discourse around dairy consumption and its health benefits to consumers of all ages.

The speakers noted that dairy consumption helps in solving deficiencies in human being of all ages as milt is a single complete food that has the necessary nutrients in the right proportion that helps individuals’ tissues and bone development.

One of the speakers, Patience Madubuko, who is Chief Dietitian at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital said “Dairy consumption is critical for helping to resolve the burden of malnutrition in Nigeria because of its essential nutritional components that spur the growth and development of the body when consumed daily,”

Speaking on “The Role of Dairy in Addressing the Burden of Malnutrition”, she decried the relatively low consumption figures for dairy intake in Nigeria.

Globally, while some countries are doing about 45 percent of dairy consumption, Nigeria is said to be within 14-18 percent which has its potential consequences such as malnutrition and deficiencies.

Another speaker, Obatomi Alalade, who is resident doctor at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, drew the link between dairy consumption and improved cognitive functions.

“For example, the presence of Calcium and Vitamin D in milk supports the healthy cognitive functions in human,” he stated.

This year’s event theme, “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living”, expanded on last year’s focus by emphasizing the health benefits of dairy products and the importance of including them in daily meals.

In his welcome speech, the Managing Director of CHI Limited, Eelco Weber, stated that for the second year in a row, Hollandia is at the forefront of driving national conversations to highlight the health benefits of dairy consumption in consumers’ everyday meals.

“This year’s theme “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living” presents a unique opportunity to challenge stereotypes, reshape our understanding, and prioritize positive attitudes around dairy consumption,” he said.

The event was graced by participants across health and nutrition sector where a renowned food blogger shared insights on the benefits of dairy consumption as well as exciting dairy recipes.

The Hollandia Dairy Day Celebration, initiative of Chi Limited is a public interest initiative created to highlight the importance of dairy in everyday nutrition and healthy living in Nigeria.