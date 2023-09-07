Dive In aims to unlock innovation at 2023 festival

The ninth global festival for diversity, equity, and inclusion scheduled for September 26-28, 2023 will focus on ‘unlocking innovation: the power of inclusion’, while calling on the industry to create inclusive cultures that value diverse perspectives.

The organisers said that after last year’s record-breaking turnout of 34,000 global attendees, Dive In will continue to operate in a hybrid format.

For the first time, the festival will also offer a reverse mentoring programme to promote cross-level DE&I engagement following the close of the three-day festival. Dive In is the world-renowned festival dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) within the insurance industry.

In Nigeria, this event is themed “Driving Innovation in Insurance”, inspiring individuals across the commercial and operational sectors of the insurance industry to catalyze change, fostering greater inclusivity and innovation. This marks the fifth year of Dive In’s dedicated efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion within the Nigerian insurance sector, promising an engaging and transformative experience for all participants. Event registration has opened through the Dive In festival website.

Read also: Osun Osogbo Festival: Orijin thrills tourists, indigenes

Following the tremendous success of last year’s festival, Dive In 2023 introduces a groundbreaking initiative, “Dive In to Reverse Mentoring”. This novel program aims to bridge connections between leaders from diverse segments of the market and individuals at all organizational levels. It fosters ongoing sharing of experiences, perspectives, and learning well beyond the three-day festival.

Mary Alade, Chief Strategy Officer at AON Reinsurance Solutions, in a statement emphasized, “The Dive In Festival has made a noticeable impact on the Nigerian insurance sector. Local leaders are not just advocating for change but embodying it. By engaging insurance leaders in critical discussions on cultural diversity and inclusion, we’ve seen tangible improvements year after year. Dive In’s dedication, from research to advocacy campaigns, is evident, and the response from corporate leaders indicates that they are listening.”

She continued, “Given the unprecedented changes in the global economy, the insurance industry must adapt swiftly to remain relevant. This is the opportune moment for employers to harness diverse perspectives, drive innovation, provide comprehensive coverage, ensure equitable access to insurance, and stimulate sector growth. Dive In returns to Nigeria not only to celebrate five years of impact but also to explore the pivotal role of diverse perspectives in propelling innovation within the insurance industry.”

Read also: Enina Theatre Festival positions Benin city as hub for creativity, cultural exchange

Dive In has experienced remarkable growth in terms of participation and global reach since its inception in 2015. In 2022, the festival achieved its highest attendance, with 34,000 attendees from 40 countries engaging in 150 events. This year, the festival will once again combine virtual and physical events, transcending geographical barriers and enabling a robust global dialogue centered on diversity, equity, inclusion, and innovation.

Mark Lomas, Head of Culture at Lloyd’s says in the statement : “We are proud to witness the continuous progress of inclusive cultures in our industry. Last year, over 40% of registered individuals acknowledged the insurance industry’s increased diversity and inclusivity since the inception of Dive In in 2015. This year, we spotlight the impactful policies and initiatives resulting from the Dive In Festival, fostering continuous improvement and driving innovation through our reverse mentoring initiative.”

Head of Strategy & Innovation at Lloyd’s, Tom Allebone-Webb, adds: “We believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just business objectives but urgent necessities. By actively involving the commercial side of businesses, we can fuel the much-needed innovation required in our industry. Everyone across the insurance industry will benefit from engaging with the festival to motivate them to take the necessary actions to make an inclusive and more innovative future a reality.”