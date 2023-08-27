Osun Osogbo Festival: Orijin thrills tourists, indigenes

The city of Osogbo came alive with excitement as the much-anticipated Osun Osogbo Festival culminated in a spectacular Orijin festival village presented by Orijin, the leading alcoholic blend of African herbs and fruits. For a week, the festival grounds were alive with cultural splendour, as thousands of locals and tourists came together to celebrate the transformative power of our roots.

From August 7-12, 2023, the festival immersed visitors in a medley of traditions, rituals, and experiences. Revered for its significance on the world cultural calendar, the Osun Osogbo Festival showcased the beauty of Yoruba culture with music, dance, and the invigorating chants that echoed through the city streets.

The grand finale, Orijinal festivals activation, held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 and was simply phenomenal. The festival grounds vibrated with energy as Arole Taye Currency took the stage. His soulful Fuji melodies resonated with the audience, instilling a profound sense of pride in their cultural identity

As the music swayed the audience, the air was filled with the rich aroma of Orijin beer, Orijin bitters, and Orijin gin. Guests relished the distinct flavours of Orijin’s unique blend, truly embracing the essence of Naija in its diverse cultural richness.

Read also: Emmanuel Bankole examines purpose, discovery in New Era, debut solo exhibition

Moreover, during a visit to the Otoja of Osogbo’s palace, a week before the festival kicked off, Orijin had continued its commitment to supporting the local community with a N4million grant. A total of 40 indigenous youths ranging from artisans to small business owners, were empowered to pursue their dreams and crafts. The initiative not only celebrated Nigeria’s cultural tapestry but also provided tangible support to those deeply rooted in preserving their heritage.

Mark Mugisha, marketing and innovations director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, shared his excitement at the festival, saying, “We are delighted to witness this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival and make a significant impact by empowering our youths with the deeply rooted grant. Orijin is more than a brand; it represents a celebration of our roots, our culture, and our extraordinary potential. We are proud to inspire our consumers to embrace their heritage and recognize the superpower of being deeply rooted within them.”

The festival’s week-long showcase of African culture witnessed raffle draws as attendees won gift items. It also featured performances, and open mic contests for local talents. The guests were captivated by the rich display of the Nigerian spirit, leaving them with a profound appreciation for the power in their roots.

As the sun set on the final day of the festival, Osogbo bid farewell to yet another extraordinary Osun Osogbo Festival, with Orijinal Night leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attended. The celebration of deeply rooted heritage, the mesmerizing performances, and the delectable tastes of Orijin have created unforgettable memories that will linger in the hearts of festival-goers until the next year’s edition.