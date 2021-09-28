Crown Flour Mill bags award for contributions to food fortification in Nigeria

Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, the makers of Mama Gold flour and semolina brands, has received an industry award in recognition of its active participation towards the launch of the inaugural Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI) in Nigeria and for the implementation of the various food fortification index compliance guidelines in its food processing plants.

The food processing business received the award of Industry Leader in Quality Systems and Fortification recently in Lagos at the launch of the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI), organised by TechnoServe Nigeria, a non-government organisation, under its ‘Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF)’ programme.

CFM has been driving the achievement of the micronutrient food fortification index as a critical part of the mandate agreed to at the 2018 Nigeria Food Processing and Leadership CEO Forum convened by TechnoServe, the AlikoDangote Foundation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Micronutrient Fortification Index is an industry-owned, independently verified public ranking of Nigerian food processing companies’ relative performance in their efforts to fortify wheat flour, edible oil, sugar, and salt.

Speaking on the award, AshishPande, the Managing Director of CFM, who also participated as one of the discussants at a chat session titled “Using Data and Digitalization to Improve Product Quality and Enhance Sustainable Business Practices” at the event, said, “We are committed to serving high-fortified food products that meet the highest quality assurance and control standards.”

“This strong commitment led to the acquisition and installation of a state-of-the-art vitamin premix facility in our plants. The premix facility is highly digitized and ensures the right quantities of micronutrients are added to our food products at the factory processing level,” he added.

AlokKhator, Vice President of Manufacturing, CFM, who received the award on behalf of the organisation thanked TechnoServe Nigeria for the industry recognition. “We are profoundly honoured by this award and renew our pledge to continue to invest in and adopt technological innovations to optimise food fortification compliance levels across all our food products,” he said.

Meanwhile, Olugbenga Ogunmoyela, Principal Consultant, Glytabs Consulting, who moderated at the launch event tasked food product manufacturers to prioritize public health in their food processing approach as well as comply with various regulatory guidelines.