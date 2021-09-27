XL Africa Group boss wins ‘Starlite Business Icon’ award

Founder of XL Africa Group Limited, Charles Nwodo Jnr, has received the ‘Starlite Newspapers Business Icon’ award in recognition of his excellent leadership and contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s economy through investment in different sectors in Nigeria and West Africa.

The award was conferred on him at the second anniversary of Starlite Newspapers held at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State.

Other notable personalities honoured include Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Charles Arinzechuwkwu Igwe, vice chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) among others.

Harrison Ogara, publisher/editor-in-chief, Starlite Newspapers said the award was to identify people who have contributed immensely to the economic growth of Nigeria.

According to him, the awards were presented to the awardees in recognition of their excellent leadership and contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s economy and West Africa at large.

Ogara urged both state and federal governments to identify sustainable options for economic diversification, and to seek ways to domesticate options that would help develop other streams of income for Nigeria and her citizens.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Economic Diversification and the Self-sustainability Options for Enugu State’, Nnia Nwodo, the keynote speaker, said there is need to develop skills, activate local potentials, and expand production capacity for economic growth and self-sustainability.

Nwodo noted that State and Federal Governments have neglected farm produce that has the potential of improving the economy of Nigeria.

“There is a need for reorientation of ideas that will make us grow as a people and as a nation,” he said.

Osita Ogbu, chairman of the occasion, said Nigeria needs to diversify its economy for structural change, cushion the turmoil and help build a resilient economy.