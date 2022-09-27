‘Breaking more biases for a sustainable future’ tops WIMCA’s October conference

Brand Communicator, Nigeria’s foremost Brands and marketing publication has said that the annual Women In Marketing and Communications Conference/Awards (WIMCA) with the theme: Breaking More Biases for a Sustainable Future”, will hold on October 7 this year.

The organiser said the theme is to reinforce the actualization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5-Gender Equality, in line with this year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme which is #BreakTheBias.

According to the organisers, the event has been repackaged to include an exhibition, masterclass, and other initiatives that make this year’s WIMCA more robust, engaging, educating, exciting, and memorable for participants than they have ever experienced.

The convener of WIMCA and publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi had promised during his presentation last year that the team will make this year’s WIMCA bigger and better than all previous ones.

Commenting on plans for 2022, Ajayi said, “this year, we are taking WIMCA to a new level, celebrating women and charting a new course for women to break more biases for a sustainable future. For the first time, we are making it a two-day event with an exhibition that covers the two days, a masterclass segment that holds the next morning, and a special awards ceremony that holds