ATCO Homes partners EDC to expand women’s socio-economic roles

ATCO Homes, a thriving real estate firm, has demonstrated its positioning as an inclusive business as it partnered the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) to deepen discourse on how to promote gender balance across socio-economic spaces. The real estate business and the institution hosted an event in Lagos recently in this regard themed “Influencing for Change”

Some of the speakers at the event include Niniola Williams, the Managing Director, DRASA Health Trust; Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, the founder of Accountinghub.ng; Crystal Chigbu, the Executive Director, The IREDE Foundation; and Funmi Adeyemi, the Executive Director, AGDC.

The speakers underlined the rising prominence of women in both the private and public sectors of the economy.

According to the speakers, the formulation of effective policies that would effectively eradicate discrimination against the female gender and close the gap in leadership, entrepreneurship and employment is necessary to break the deep-seating bias against women in society.

Speaking about the rationale behind the event, Bartholomew Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ATCO Homes, said, “We are an equal-opportunity business. We specialise in creating an enabling investment for all genders to thrive, build wealth, engage and co-operate to achieve mutual goals.”

He added, “It is important to keep pushing the discourse that would further expand women’s roles in the socioeconomic spaces nationally and globally. This is, of course, the reason we are supporting EDC to drive up the gender inclusivity and women influence narrative such that the insights shared at this type of event will raise awareness of the importance of women in national development.”