ARET, Rock Valley Whiskeys poised to compete in whiskey market valued at over $84 m

Whisky enthusiasts and newcomers alike have a reason to raise their glasses this season. This is because ARET and Rock Valley Whiskeys, two emerging brands in the premium spirits market, are now poised for global acclaim under the stewardship of Global Wine Venture Ltd., a foremost player in the importation and distribution of fine beverages.

Nigeria’s Whiskey market is growing and today, report indicates that Nigeria’s whiskey market is valued at over $84 m with potential for growth by 12 percent between 2023 and 2027 as more consumers embrace whiskeys. There is increasing interest by women and young men to consume whiskeys which is triggering the seen growth.

Digital age and globalisation are two major factors that have influenced the expansion of Nigerians taste.

A statement said ARET Whiskey which combines heritage distillation methods with a bold, modern approach to flavour appeals to purists and experimenters alike. It has smooth texture and rich profiles, the statement said.

“Whether it’s their signature single malt or innovative limited editions, ARET Whiskey is crafting a legacy of excellence that speaks to seasoned whisky enthusiasts and a younger, adventurous audience”.

“With deep roots in Highland tradition, Rock Valley Whiskey is a testament to the art of distillation perfected over generations. Each bottle tells a story of craftsmanship, terroir, and time, delivering robust flavours with a complexity that has earned accolades from critics and connoisseurs alike. Rock Valley’s reputation as a bold, uncompromising whisky reflects its mission to redefine premium whisky for the discerning palate.

The statement said that Global Wine Venture Ltd,as the exclusive distributor of these brands, is committed to bringing the best in spirits to the Nigerian market. “With decades of experience in curating and delivering fine wines and premium spirits, the company is uniquely positioned to elevate the global presence of ARET Whisky and Rock Valley Whiskey”.

“We are thrilled to have ARET Whiskey and Rock Valley Whiskey as part of our portfolio,” says Kinrin Dele Samuel, MD/ CEO of Global Wine Venture Ltd in the statement. He said “both brands represent the pinnacle of quality and innovation in the whiskey world, and we’re excited to introduce their exceptional offerings to a broader audience.”

On the availability of the brands, the statement said with the partnership, whiskey lovers can expect greater availability of the brands, exclusive releases, and curated experiences designed to celebrate the art of whiskey

