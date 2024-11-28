2024 LAIF awards: Old agencies shine, as Young agencies put up strong showing

The 2024 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival(LAIF) Award was a night of glitz, glamour, and honor, as agencies were recognised for their exceptional work of creativity.

The award ceremony, recently in Lagos, saw Insight Publicis take the lead on the medals table. The agency amassed 327 points, winning 7 Gold, 26 Silver, and 36 Bronze, which resulted in the agency being crowned 2024 Agency of the Year.

X3M Marketing Ideas Limited came second on the medals log, taking home 10 Gold, 10 Silver, and 8 Bronze, while Noah’s Ark Communications Limited emerged third, winning 3 Gold, 10 Silver, and 15 Bronze.

The 2024 LAIF Awards also witnessed impressive performances from new and upcoming agencies. This year’s edition also witnessed surprises, as Spice 360 and Ideas Origin Media made strong showings, winning four gold each.

Speaking during the 2024 LAIF awards ceremony, the President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Lanre Adisa, who expressed gratitude to the board for the incredible work explained that the award has grown to become a symbol of excellence and a platform that showcases the ingenuity and resilience of the advertising industry.

According to Adisa, the award has become a beacon for the creative talent that abounds in Nigeria, setting the stage for bold ideas and impactful storytelling. He urged practitioners to continue to ignite the flame of creativity while upholding the standards that make their work exceptional.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman, Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Management Board, Jay Chukwuemeka, congratulated all the participating agencies for the exceptional work of creativity done in the last year despite challenging times. He described this year’s edition of the award as keenly competitive, stating that it broke the record for the highest number of entries in the award’s 19-year history.

He stated that entries for this year’s edition went through a strict and rigorous judging process, which eventually led to the emergence of winners in different categories.

While congratulating participants in the Young LAIFER competition, he noted that the LAIF board remains an avenue to foster growth and networking among the next generation of advertising professionals.

