The world’s top 10 largest football stadiums

There is no sport that arouses enthusiasm like football, or soccer as it is known in some other parts of the world. And where better to take in the thrilling atmosphere than in a stadium brimming with passionate supporters. Today, we delve into the breathtaking realm of the Top 10 Largest Football Stadiums in the World, where the magnificent game is played on a massive scale and the crowd scream reaches deafening proportions.

1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium (North Korea) – 114,000

In spite of its lower football popularity than South Korea and Japan, North Korea has the largest stadium in the world.

The Pyongyang stadium, which can accommodate 150,000 spectators, was inaugurated in 1989, but as of right moment, it can only hold 114,000.

The stadium was constructed, according to government records, to accommodate a variety of sporting activities, including football games and track meets. Every year, in August and September, the Rungrado stadiums are also the site of the large-scale Arirang Festival.

The stadium last hosted the Mass Arirang Festival in 2018, and it also served as the site of six group stage matches for the 2018 Asian Football Championship (AFC) U23 Championship qualifying in 2017.

2. Michigan Stadium (United States) – 107,601

Michigan Stadium, which can accommodate 107,601 enthusiastic sports fans, is renowned for its adaptability as well as its size. There are also games of lacrosse, ice hockey, and American football to be played.

The 2014 International Champions Cup match between Manchester United and Real Madrid set a record for the largest-ever football match to take place on American soil.

3. Ohio Stadium (United States) – 102,780

The most remarkable feature of the Ohio-based site, which is well-known for its décor, is that it has consistently exceeded 100,000 visitors since 2001.

This venue hosted Major League Soccer (MLS) matches from 1996 to 1998, thanks to the Columbus Crew; nevertheless, because of the low attendance, its capacity was lowered to 25,243.

4. Melbourne Cricket Ground (Australia) – 100,024

The first stadium on the list to hold more than 100,000 spectators is in Melbourne, a stunning city in Australia.

Known for its excellence in cricket, the MCG stands as the world’s fourth-largest football stadium.

Known affectionately as “The G,” the stadium has hosted Australian national team international matches. In 2022, Manchester United used it for their preseason campaign.

5. Camp Nou (Spain) – 99,354

Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona – While in Barcelona, Tour One of the Largest Football Stadiums in Spain – Go Guides

The storied Camp Nou, home of Barcelona, is poised to become one of the most iconic stadiums of all time, holding just under 100,000 spectators.

When Warsaw, a Polish team, was first shown to the world in 1957, they were the first team to play the Spanish giants at their brand-new, glittering home field.

Barcelona is now renovating as they want to match Real Madrid’s efforts in the El Clasico, their adversary. For the time being, the Catalan team plays their home games in the Estadi Lluis Companys.

6. New Administrative Capital Stadium (Egypt) – 93,940

Egypt’s New Administrative Capital is home to the New Administrative Capital Stadium. It is the largest stadium in Egypt and the second largest in Africa, with a capacity of around 93,940 spectators.

It will be a component of the massive sports complex, Egypt International Olympic City, which has been under development since 2015.

Aiming to prepare the nation for potential bids to the FIFA World Cup or the Olympic Games, it will feature an Olympic-sized swimming pool, two indoor halls (one of which can hold a 15,000 capacity arena), and other buildings.

7. FNB Stadium (South Africa) – 94,736

The First National Bank Stadium, sometimes referred to as “Soccer City” and abbreviated as FNB Stadium, is situated in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It is most recognized for its distinctive exterior appearance, earning it the nickname “The Calabash” due to its resemblance to an African pot or gourd.

The South African national team and the most well-known local team in the nation, the Kaizer Chiefs, are among its tenants.

Most famously, Siphiwe Tshabalala scored that iconic goal to kick off the 2010 World Cup at the FNB Stadium. What a fantastic occasion.

8. Sanford Stadium (United States) – 92,746

Known as the University of Georgia’s on-campus football stadium, it held all of the 1996 Olympic football games. The stadium has 92,746 seats. Constructed in 1929, this stadium is regarded as one of the most beautiful for collegiate sports in America and served as an appropriate venue for football (or soccer, as it were) during the 1996 Olympic Games.

9. Rose Bowl Stadium (United States) – 92,542

To go up above Sanford Stadium on this list, the Rose Bowl Stadium has to add 54 seats.

Mostly recognized for its yearly American Football competitions, it’s also widely acknowledged as one of the nation’s premier football stadiums.

It hosted eight World Cup matches in 1994, including the championship game. The legendary stadium served as home to Los Angeles Galaxy until they up and moved to a new era in 2003.

Throughout the years, the stadium has hosted some of Europe’s top teams, including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Barcelona.

10. Cotton Bowl Stadium (United States) – 92,100

Though it has played host to a long list of spectacular events throughout the years, it is still America’s largest stadium without a regular fixture, especially one hosted by a celebrity.

Rather, matchups between Oklahoma and Texas teams, held amid the yearly State Fair, are what make the Cotton Bowl famous.

In addition to being one of the nine locations used for the 1994 World Cup, it is the home of Dallas football teams FC Dallas and Dallas Tornado.