Lamine Yamal, the rising star making headlines at Euro 2024

Before the start of Euro 2024 in Germany, many high-profile players were tipped to make headlines in Europe’s biggest football carnival in Germany

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden, with his impressive haul of 19 goals and eight assists for Manchester City last season, were all expected to shine. Additionally, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo were anticipated to make a significant impact at Euro 2024.

However, it was Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal who truly lived up to his reputation as one of the most gifted young players in world football.

His wonder strike secured a 2-1 win over France in the semi-final, marking him as a future superstar.

Yamal’s meteoric rise over the last 12 months has been extraordinary, and it could be capped off on Sunday when Spain contests the Euro 2024 final against England.

At just 17 years of age, the Barcelona wonderkid is already a world-class player and is currently on course to win Player of the Tournament at the Euro 2024.

Yamal eclipsed Brazilian great Pelé to become the youngest player to score in a major tournament with a stunning 21st-minute strike from around 25 yards that sailed into the top corner past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, helping Spain rally from a goal down.

Yamal entered the Euros with several ‘youngest to’ records next to his name. The Catalonia sensation had already made a name for himself as the youngest player to debut and score in La Liga at just 15 years of age, the youngest to start in the Champions League, and the youngest to score for Spain.

Yamal has already set a series of extraordinary records in his young career: youngest scorer for Barcelona, youngest scorer in La Liga history, and youngest scorer for the Spanish national team. This Spanish wonderkid’s explosive nature on the wings and unique ability to find the back of the net make him one of the best attacking options for the national team at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Euro 2024 could be the global coming-out party for the player many believe is one of the greatest prospects to ever play the game.

At 16 years and 362 days, Yamal became the youngest player to make an appearance in a World Cup or Euro semi-final, surpassing the record held by Pelé, who appeared in the semi-final of the 1958 World Cup at 17 years and 244 days, also against France.

The previous youngest male goal scorer in a Euro semi-final or final was Cristiano Ronaldo at 19 years and 146 days old on June 30, 2004, in the semi-finals for Portugal against the Netherlands.

As Euro 2024 approaches its climax, Spain will rely on Yamal’s brilliance on Sunday against England to pursue a record fourth European Championship title and surpass Germany’s tally and secure the most titles in tournament history.

Previously, Spain claimed the Euros in 1964 and achieved consecutive victories in 2008 and 2012, between which they also won the 2010 World Cup, marking one of the most illustrious championship runs in international soccer history. Alongside their three Euro triumphs, Spain finished as runners-up once, losing to France in the 1984 final.