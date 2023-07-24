200 players for chess, scrabble fiesta in Abuja

No fewer than 200 players, including over 400 enthusiasts and spectators are expected to participate in a Chess and Scrabble fiesta in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long tournament organised by BeeCass Chess Club, is expected to run from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Cassandra Otobong, Co-founder of BeeCass Chess Club/Foundation, Abuja told NAN on Monday that the Nigeria Chess Federation and the Chess Players’ Association of Nigeria were in support of the tournament.

“This is why we are using the National Stadium as our venue because of the large number of participants expected to attend the event.

“Chess is not just for the players but for everyone to come and participate and enjoy the game,” she said.

She said that the tourney would serve as both fiesta to raise funds for vulnerable children as well as a pre-tourney qualifier for the National Championship.

“The first day is going to be BeeCass Chess and Scrabble fiesta.

“The purpose of this tournament is to foster unity between chess and scrabble players and also an avenue to raise funds to send orphans and vulnerable children back to school.

“This event will also serve as a pre-tourney for the much awaited and anticipated North Central Zonal Championship,” she said.