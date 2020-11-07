How to improve your immunity

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have all heard that the best way to beat the disease is to have a strong immune system. What exactly is the immune system, what are its functions, and how can we improve our immunity?

What is the immune system?

The immune system is a collection of structures and processes within the body which protect it against disease (viral, bacterial, and parasitic) or other potentially damaging foreign bodies. When functioning properly, the immune system identifies a variety of threats, distinguishes them from the body’s own healthy tissue and eliminates them. We are literally existing in an “ocean” of germs; (luckily we can’t see them, as they are too small to be visible to the naked eye), and our immune system helps to protect against most of them.

Types of immunity:

Innate immunity is the immune system you’re born with, and mainly consists of barriers in the body that keep foreign threats out, these include skin, stomach acid, enzymes found in tears and skin oils, mucus of the mouth and nose, and the cough reflex. This type of immunity is non-specific, meaning it doesn’t protect against any specific threats.

Acquired immunity targets specific threats to the body, the threat is processed and recognized by the body, and then the immune system creates antibodies or “soldiers” specifically designed to remove the threat. After the threat is neutralized, the adaptive immune system “remembers” it, which makes future responses to the same germ and its elimination, more efficient.

How then do we improve or “boost” our immunity?

By choosing a healthy lifestyle. This is the single best step you can take toward naturally keeping your immune system strong and healthy. Every part of your body, including your immune system, functions better when protected by healthy-living strategies such as:

Avoiding cigarette smoke

Diet high in fruits and vegetables.

Exercise daily for 30-45minutes.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Drink alcohol sparingly.

Get adequate sleep ( minimum of 7 hours every night)

Take steps to avoid infection, such as washing your hands frequently and maintaining a clean environment.

Try to minimize stress as much as possible.

The role of diet and dietary supplements.

Studies have shown that people who are malnourished are more vulnerable to infectious diseases. A diet rich in fruits and fresh vegetables is essential to boosting immunity. Various micronutrient deficiencies: deficiencies of zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid, and vitamins A, B6, C, D and E may alter immune responses in humans. If you suspect your diet is not providing you with all your micronutrient needs, taking a daily multivitamin and mineral supplement may bring other health benefits, as well as the positive effects on the immune system. Taking huge doses of a single vitamin does not confer additional value.

Stress and immune function

Stress occurs when life events surpass your abilities to cope with them. A wide variety of illnesses, including stomach upset, skin rash, flu, and even heart disease, are linked to the effects of emotional stress. Studies have shown that there is a definite link between high stress levels and reduced immunity.

Stress causes your body to produce greater levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Over time, too much cortisol in your blood causes high levels of inflammation. In the long-term, sustained, high levels of inflammation results in an overworked, immune system that can’t properly protect you. There is also a decrease in the white blood cells that help fight off infection in the body. The lower your white cell level, the more at risk you are for viral diseases, including the common cold, flu and cold sores.

The role of exercise in boosting immunity

Regular exercise is one of the pillars of healthy living. It improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, helps control body weight, and protects against a variety of diseases Just like a healthy diet, exercise can contribute to general good health and therefore to a healthy immune system. It may contribute even more directly by promoting good circulation, which allows the cells and substances of the immune system to move through the body freely and do their job efficiently.

The benefits of boosting our immunity cannot be overemphasized especially in this period.

Dr Monisola Adanijo FMCP a Cardiologist and the Medical Director at Naveen Healthcare.

With experience spanning over 20 years, she built her pathway in medicine and cardiology working in reputable medical centres such as Mecure Healthcare Limited, Barnes Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Chevron Hospital, Lagos to mention but a few.

Her passion for preventive cardiology led her to convene the Naveen Healthcare 10,000 Hearts Project, in order to help individuals detect, protect and correct cardiovascular diseases.

Skilled in cardiovascular diagnostic procedures and treatment, a fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, a member of Nigerian Cardiac Society, American College of Physicians, Hypertension society of Nigeria and an international associate of the American College of Cardiology. She also has a Diploma in Leadership and Management from the University of Washington, USA,

As a Continuous Medical Education (CME) provider, she has worked with the likes of Trigen Healthcare Solutions, Pfizer GP Academy, Diamond Helix Medical Assistance, Pfizer Pharmacy Academy, Global Health Project and Resources, Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria, Novartis Nigeria and Servier International. She has helped build capacity in Electrocardiogram interpretation, preventive cardiovascular diseases, management of heart failure, patient education and more.

She launched the first TeleElectrocardiogram project in Nigeria and West Africa and does her part in contributing to good health and wellbeing, a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG3) of the United Nations.

moni.adanijo@naveenhealthcare.com

www.naveenhealthcare.com

Instagram: https://Instagram.com/moni_adanijo

https://Instagram.com/naveenhealthcare

Linkedin: Monisola Adanijo

