Melanin Treasures: Celebrating the richness of African beauty, culture and legacy

In a world where beauty standards have long been dominated by a narrow, one-size-fits-all approach, Melanin Treasures is flipping the script. The beauty subscription service connects Black women in the diaspora with authentic African beauty brands, offering a curated selection of skincare, haircare, and makeup products designed specifically for melanin-rich skin and textured hair. In doing so, it not only fills a critical gap in the global beauty market but also celebrates Black beauty, empowering women to embrace their heritage. In this interview with Lehlé Baldé, Talulah Doherty Adetona, the founder tells us more.

What was the pivotal moment that sparked the creation of Melanin Treasures, and how does it reflect your broader vision for Confetti Beauty?

The pivotal moment that sparked the creation of Melanin Treasures was my move from the UK to Nigeria. I started suffering from persistent back acne and, like most people, I turned to familiar global brands like Neutrogena and others that were widely recommended. Unfortunately, nothing seemed to work. Then someone suggested I try African black soap, a product I had overlooked despite being in its place of origin. Within a week, my back acne had cleared, and the scars began to fade. That experience was my first introduction to the transformative power of African skincare and botanicals. I was amazed by how these natural ingredients delivered such impressive results, and it opened my eyes to the wealth of untapped beauty solutions from our continent.

This ties seamlessly into my broader vision for Confetti Beauty. At its core, Confetti Beauty is about celebrating and empowering women of colour with beauty solutions that are effective, accessible, and rooted in authenticity. My journey with African black soap was a reminder of the beauty and efficacy that lies in our heritage. With Melanin Treasures, I want to share this discovery with Black women in the diaspora, connecting them to indigenous African brands and showcasing the innovation and richness of African beauty. It’s about creating a platform that elevates these brands globally, while helping women reconnect with their roots and discover the remarkable benefits of African skincare, haircare and Make-up.

African beauty brands have often been overlooked. What do you believe is the power of centering Black beauty within the global market, and how is Melanin Treasures contributing to this shift?

The lack of inclusivity in the beauty industry has been a persistent conversation, with major brands often falling short of meeting the diverse needs of Black consumers. Yet, African beauty brands are uniquely positioned to solve this problem. These brands don’t just create products; they draw from centuries of knowledge, culture, and tradition to formulate solutions specifically tailored to the needs of melanin-rich skin and textured hair. The power of centering Black beauty within the global market is profound—it not only amplifies our rich culture and boundless creativity but also drives economic empowerment for these brands.

With greater success, African beauty brands can contribute more meaningfully to the environment, often using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients and eco-friendly practices rooted in our heritage.

Melanin Treasures is contributing to this shift by creating a direct bridge between these exceptional African brands and Black women across Europe and America. Our subscription box provides a curated experience, introducing consumers to high-quality, effective, and culturally significant products they might otherwise never encounter. More than just delivering beauty items, Melanin Treasures is telling the stories of these brands, celebrating their origins, and encouraging their adoption on a global scale. By doing this, we’re not just addressing the gap in inclusivity—we’re fostering an ecosystem where African beauty brands can thrive, expand, and redefine the global beauty narrative.

Representation in beauty advertising remains limited. How do you see Melanin Treasures challenging this status quo and reshaping the narrative for Black women in Europe and America?

That’s what’s so wonderful about Melanin Treasures coming out of Lagos, Nigeria. Here in Nigeria—and across Africa—Black women are represented everywhere, and celebrated in the full spectrum of our beauty. Our culture is bold, colourful, and unapologetically expressive. With Melanin Treasures, we’re exporting that ethos to Black women in Europe and America, empowering them to feel proud of being seen and celebrated.

We’re offering more than just beauty products—we’re bringing self-care solutions crafted specifically for melanin-rich skin, curly hair, and makeup that perfectly complements diverse skin tones. By showcasing this authenticity, Melanin Treasures reshapes the narrative, creating space for Black women to feel both recognised and indulged in beauty that truly reflects who we are.

Black women face unique beauty needs that are often neglected by mainstream brands. What specific gaps does Melanin Treasures address, and how do you ensure the products truly cater to these needs?

That’s definitely true, as black women we often face unique beauty concerns—such as hyperpigmentation, dryness, and finding hair products that properly cater to textured hair—needs that are frequently overlooked by mainstream brands. Melanin Treasures addresses these gaps by focusing on products that deliver real results.

All the featured brands are rigorously vetted by our in-house team to ensure only the most premium and innovative African beauty products make it into the box. By bringing the best of A-Beauty to women in the diaspora, Melanin Treasures delivers not just products but also a sense of empowerment and connection to beauty solutions created with care and cultural understanding.

Confetti Beauty has already made an impact in the industry. How does launching Melanin Treasures fit into your long-term strategy for expanding and scaling the brand globally?

Launching Melanin Treasures aligns perfectly with Confetti Beauty’s mission to empower women of colour and celebrate their unique beauty on a global scale. It’s an extension of our commitment to creating solutions that truly reflect and cater to the needs of our audience.

By introducing Melanin Treasures, we’re not just offering a subscription box—we’re creating a platform that elevates underrepresented voices in the beauty industry and fosters deeper connections between consumers and products made for them. This initiative strengthens our ability to champion inclusivity and authenticity in beauty, laying the groundwork for even greater impact as we continue to scale and grow.

What insights or lessons from your journey with Confetti Beauty have shaped your approach to launching Melanin Treasures, especially in an industry that historically underserved Black women in the diaspora?

My journey with Confetti Beauty has been rich with insights that have profoundly shaped my approach to launching Melanin Treasures. One of the most valuable lessons has been the importance of listening to the customer. Black women, especially those in the diaspora, have long been underserved, and their needs often overlooked. By prioritising customer feedback, I’ve learned that truly understanding their pain points and desires is the foundation of building solutions that resonate.

Another key lesson is the power of elevating the beauty experience for Black women. At Confetti Beauty, we’ve seen how a well-curated offering—products that are not only effective but also beautifully presented—can instill a sense of pride and empowerment. This is a principle I’ve carried into Melanin Treasures, ensuring that every product and brand featured is thoughtful, premium, and aligned with the unique needs of melanin-rich skin and textured hair.

I’ve also learned that representation matters at every level, from product formulation to storytelling. Melanin Treasures embodies this by celebrating African beauty brands and bringing their innovation to the forefront, showcasing that Black beauty is not just a niche—it’s an essential part of the global beauty conversation.

Ultimately, my journey with Confetti Beauty has reinforced the importance of creating spaces where Black women feel seen, celebrated, and catered to. With Melanin Treasures, I aim to carry forward these lessons, bridging gaps in the beauty industry while honouring the voices of the women we serve.

With the carefully curated products you offer, how do you ensure that Melanin Treasures provides not just high-quality beauty items, but an immersive cultural experience for subscribers?

Melanin Treasures is designed to go beyond delivering high-quality beauty items—it’s about creating a deeply immersive cultural experience that connects subscribers to the richness of African heritage. Each product in the box is carefully curated, not only for its effectiveness but also for the story it tells. We work with brands that infuse their creations with elements of African culture, from traditional ingredients to artisanal craftsmanship, ensuring that every item feels authentic and meaningful.

We also focus on storytelling, sharing the origins of the products and the inspiring journeys of the African brands behind them. This allows subscribers to feel a personal connection to the culture and the communities these products represent. By integrating these narratives, Melanin Treasures becomes more than a subscription—it’s a gateway to exploring the innovation, creativity, and pride of African beauty.

Through thoughtful curation and attention to detail, we ensure that every box is not just a collection of products, but an invitation for Black women in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots, celebrate their identity, and indulge in a beauty experience that is as culturally enriching as it is empowering.

What role do you believe Black-owned businesses can play in shifting the global beauty industry, and how is Melanin Treasures actively supporting this movement?

Black-owned businesses have a pivotal role in shifting the global beauty industry by redefining beauty standards and offering solutions that are truly inclusive. These businesses bring authenticity, innovation, and cultural richness to the table, challenging the norms set by an industry that has long overlooked the needs of Black consumers. By centering the experiences of Black women, Black-owned businesses are not just filling a market gap—they’re reshaping the narrative of what beauty is, who defines it, and who benefits from it.

Melanin Treasures actively supports this movement by elevating African beauty brands that are committed to serving the needs of Black women, particularly those in the diaspora. We provide these brands with a platform to showcase their products, ensuring that the incredible quality and unique cultural heritage behind African beauty are recognised and celebrated globally. By connecting subscribers to products that are made with melanin-rich skin and textured hair in mind, we are not just offering beauty solutions—we’re championing the voices and expertise of Black entrepreneurs.

In doing so, Melanin Treasures is contributing to a broader shift in the beauty industry, where Black-owned businesses are not just part of the conversation, but driving it. We are empowering Black women to embrace their beauty fully, while supporting the growth of brands that create products specifically designed for them, ultimately helping to shift the beauty industry’s focus to more inclusive, diverse, and authentic standards.

With Black women’s significant purchasing power, what strategies are you implementing to effectively tap into this market and further position Melanin Treasures as a go-to for beauty solutions?

Black women possess significant purchasing power, and recognising this is key to positioning Melanin Treasures as a go-to destination for beauty solutions. To effectively tap into this market, we are implementing strategies that focus on understanding and meeting the unique needs of Black women, celebrating individuality, and creating an experience that goes beyond just products.

One of our primary strategies is listening to our customers. By gathering and analysing feedback, we ensure that our offerings are in line with what Black women want and need, from skincare that addresses hyperpigmentation to hair care that caters to textured hair. This level of personalisation helps build trust and loyalty, positioning Melanin Treasures as a brand that truly understands and serves the community.

We also emphasise curation—offering a selection of premium, high-quality African beauty brands that cater specifically to the diverse beauty needs of Black women. Each product is carefully chosen not just for its effectiveness but for its cultural significance, ensuring that subscribers feel represented, empowered, and connected to the brands they support.

In addition, we focus on storytelling—sharing the narratives behind the brands and the products. This allows us to build a deeper emotional connection with our audience, highlighting the cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit that drives African beauty brands. By aligning ourselves with the movement for greater inclusivity and authentic representation, we ensure that Melanin Treasures is positioned as more than just a beauty subscription box—it’s a cultural experience that resonates deeply with Black women’s values and aspirations.

Finally, we are committed to building a community. Through engaging content, social media interactions, and partnerships, we’re creating spaces for Black women to share their beauty journeys and feel supported in their self-care routines. By fostering this sense of belonging, we make Melanin Treasures not just a beauty solution, but a lifestyle brand that aligns with the empowerment and pride that Black women deserve.

As you expand both Confetti Beauty and Melanin Treasures, what do you hope to see in the beauty industry in the next 5-10 years, and how will your brands contribute to that transformation?

In the next 5-10 years, I hope to see African beauty—A Beauty—rise to the same level of recognition and influence as Korean beauty on the global stage. African beauty has a wealth of innovative ingredients, natural botanicals, and time-tested formulations that have long been revered within the continent, but remain under appreciated in the broader beauty industry. I envision a future where these products are celebrated worldwide for their unique effectiveness, elegance, and the rich cultural heritage they embody.

As both Confetti Beauty and Melanin Treasures continue to grow, I aim to contribute to this transformation by showcasing the radiance, diversity, and beauty of African culture through our offerings. For Confetti Beauty, this means expanding our reach so that our products, designed for melanin-rich skin, are not only available but easily accessible to global consumers. We want to see our brand—and other African beauty brands—on the shelves of major beauty retailers worldwide, becoming household names that are trusted for their quality, innovation, and cultural authenticity.

Melanin Treasures will play a critical role in this vision by continuing to elevate and support African beauty brands, creating a global platform for these products to be recognised and adored. By exporting the best of A Beauty, we’ll help ensure that the world sees the beauty, power, and versatility of African skincare, haircare, and cosmetics, fostering a greater appreciation for the continent’s contribution to the global beauty industry.

Ultimately, I see a future where African beauty is not just an emerging trend, but a mainstay in global beauty culture—respected, celebrated, and widely accessible to consumers everywhere. Confetti Beauty and Melanin Treasures will be proud contributors to this transformative journey.

