Heart shaped cookies for your lover

Who needs presents for Valentine’s Day when nothing says “I love you” quite like homemade heart-shaped cookies? Just cut simple sugar cookies into hearts, bake and frost with royal icing.

Ingredients

2 3/4 c.

all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp.

baking powder

1/4 tsp.

kosher salt

1 c.

(2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temp

3/4 c.

sugar

1

large egg

1 1/2 tsp.

pure vanilla extract

Royal icing

Luster dust and vodka, for decorating

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

In another large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg and then vanilla.

Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing just until incorporated.

Shape dough into 2 disks and roll each between 2 sheets of waxed paper to 1/8 inch thick. Chill until firm, 30 minutes in refrigerator or 15 minutes in freezer.

Heat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Using floured cookie cutters, cut out cookies. Place on prepared sheets. Reroll, chill and cut scraps.

Bake, rotating positions of baking sheets halfway through, until cookies are light golden brown around edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on sheets 5 minutes before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Ice cookies with royal icing and let set. When ready to decorate, combine luster dust with a touch of vodka and use a paint brush to “paint” on stripes