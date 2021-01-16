Homemade lemonade

INGREDIENTS

8 to 10 large lemons not to be confused by lime

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 quarts water (6 cups)

Ice

Lemon slices, for serving (optional)

EQUIPMENT

Measuring cup or medium bowl

Knife and cutting board

Juicer or citrus reamer, or stand mixer with the paddle attachment

Pitcher

Strainer

INSTRUCTIONS

Juice the lemons and strain out the pulp. Halve the lemons, then squeeze the juice from the halves — you can do this manually with your favorite juicer or reamer.

My favorite alternative method: Quarter the lemons and use the stand mixer to juice all of the lemons at once.

Place the quartered lemons in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, then beat on low speed for 2 minutes.

With either method, strain the juice through a fine-mesh strainer into a large measuring cup or bowl to remove the pulp before making the lemonade.

You need 1 cup of strained lemon juice.

Combine the lemon juice and sugar to make a lemonade base. Add the sugar to the strained lemon juice and whisk until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Add the water and chill. Transfer the lemonade base to a serving pitcher. Add the water and stir to combine. Chill the lemonade for at least 1 hour before serving.

Serve with ice and lemon slices. Serve the lemonade over ice with lemon slices if desired.