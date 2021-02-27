Baked Flounder With Lemon and Butter

Flounder is a mild white saltwater fish that is delicious when baked. The flatfish is low in mercury, making it safe for pregnant women and kids of all ages to enjoy. Fillets can be purchased at the fish counter or frozen, and both will work for this recipe. If your flounder fillets are frozen, defrost them in the refrigerator overnight before using.

This recipe adds lots of flavor with lemon, paprika, and butter, while still highlighting the fish’s mild taste. As the fish bakes, you’ll have just enough time to whip up a sauce and side dishes. Flounder is especially good when served with homemade garlic aioli, or try it with a prepared tartar sauce or pesto instead.

The recipe can be made with sole, haddock, or another mild white fish. Adjust the baking time if the fillets are quite thick; they may take a little longer. Serve the baked fish with baked potatoes or rice and a salad or steamed vegetables.

Ingredients

For the Flounder:

1 1/2 pounds flounder fillets (or sole)

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons finely minced onion

1 teaspoon paprika

For serving: Fresh parsley

For serving: lemon wedges

For the Garlic Aioli (Optional):

2 medium cloves garlic

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Steps to Make It

Note: While there are multiple steps, this recipe is broken down into two sections to help you better plan for preparing and cooking the baked fish and garlic aioli.

Prepare the Fish

Gather the ingredients

Grease a shallow baking dish. Preheat oven to 325 F/165 C.

Cut the flounder fillets into serving-size portions.

Arrange the pieces in the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle fish with salt and the freshly ground black pepper.

In a small bowl or measuring cup, combine melted butter, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and minced onion.

Pour the lemon-butter mixture over fish

Sprinkle the fish with paprika.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 15 to 25 minutes, depending on thickness of the fillets, or until fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

Garnish with chopped parsley, lemon wedges, and serve with garlic aioli (if desired).