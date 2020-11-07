Editor’s Note

Dear Weekender readers,

I hope you are all doing well and staying as safe as you possibly can. I hope you are doing well and recuperating from what have been very different times.

Given the peculiar time the nation finds itself in, the past four editions of the Weekender focused solely on #endsars movement and content. This week our lead story is about ways to boost your immune system. Allow me to remind you that COVID-19 is very much still around. I urge you to take care of yourself, wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds and practice physical distancing to remain COVID free. Do make sure that you are eating well and boosting your immune system with nutritious foods and vitamin C rich fruits. There is a global second wave of coronavirus and in Nigeria, current sharp increase in COVID-19 cases may suggest that a second wave may be looming. I know there is a lot going on and our attention is diverted, but it is vital that we all put our health first.

In addition to the comprehensive news roundup, things to consider in your fight for change, personal finance as December approaches, find a delicious chicken yassa recipe, tech, sports, food photography, how to build your own AI chatbox, and much more.

Thank you for reading.

Have a restful weekend and Happy November.