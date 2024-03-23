Master the art of ewa agoyin: A step-by-step guide to perfecting this Nigerian delicacy

Ewa Agoyin is a popular Nigerian dish made from mashed beans served with a spicy pepper sauce. Here’s a basic recipe to prepare it:

Ingredients:

2 cups of brown or black-eyed beans

Water

Salt to taste

For the sauce:

5-6 large red bell peppers

2-3 Scotch bonnet peppers (adjust according to your spice preference)

2 medium onions, chopped

4-5 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup of palm oil

1 teaspoon of ground crayfish

3 seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Rinse the beans thoroughly and soak them in water for at least 4 hours or overnight. This helps to soften the beans and reduce cooking time.

After soaking, drain the beans and transfer them to a pot. Add enough water to cover the beans, then bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the beans are very soft and easily mashed, adding more water if necessary.

Once the beans are cooked, remove from heat and mash them using a potato masher or the back of a spoon until smooth. Add salt to taste and set aside.

To prepare the sauce, blend the red bell peppers, Scotch bonnet peppers, onions, and garlic until smooth.

Heat the palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the blended pepper mixture and fry, stirring frequently, until the sauce thickens and the oil begins to separate from the peppers, about 15-20 minutes.

Add the seasoning cubes, ground crayfish and salt to taste, then continue to cook for another 5 minutes.

Serve the mashed beans (Ewa Agoyin) with the spicy pepper sauce on top. It’s traditionally served with fried plantains, boiled yams, or bread.

Enjoy your delicious Ewa Agoyin! Adjust the spice level according to your preference