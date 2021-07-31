Healthy living in Lagos: For the professional always on the move

One of the most riveting things to come out of the pandemic is the fixation on healthy, intentional living. People around the world saw the need to focus on personal health and wholeness and brands have keyed in on that.

Brands create content around it, companies encourage employees to prioritize their physical and mental wellbeing. Restaurants now more than ever; emphasize that they have vegan options and those that never saw the need to include vegan options made room. We could go on and on.

Intentional healthy living gained a lot of traction primarily due to the pandemic and the emphasis health professionals put on developing healthy habits to curb the spread of the COVID 19, however, it has grown beyond just curbing the virus; it is a way of life that people around the world have now become increasingly intentional about maintaining.

We live in a fast-paced world; especially for the Lagosian, so keeping these habits may not be easy.

If you are someone that is always on the go, these juice/smoothie bars would be a great addition to keeping your health habits.

Nuli Lounge: Nuli lounge is known for fostering a healthy lifestyle through fresh and locally grown food. It prioritizes farm-to-table foods and juices. With two branches in Ikoyi and Lekki respectively; they have take-away, dine in and delivery options and there is an application to help foster the delivery process (it can be downloaded on Apple store and Google Play Store).

Its menu ranges from toasted wraps to warm stir fry bowls to smoothies and cold-pressed juices.

Simply Green Juices: located at 14 Idowu Martins Ground Floor at Mega Plaza, Victoria Island. It offers awesome farm-to-bottle options and raw organic cold pressed juices, it promotes a healthy, sustainable and balanced lifestyle. Simply Green Juices partners with small organic farmers to provide the best fresh fruit options. Juices are 100% raw and never heated.

Fruits Fusion: fruit fusion has Island and Mainland outlets located at 6 Akin Olugbade Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island and 3, Oduduwa Crescent GRA – Ikeja respectively. Fruits fusion offers freshly made fruit skewers. Fruit juices, smoothie, vegetable salads, sandwiches and lemon slushies down to fruit arrangements which are still fresh of course.

These are all spots that provide grab-and-go options for the typical Lagos professional always on the move. The world is slowly beginning to open back up; the healthy habit you developed during the lockdown can still be maintained with a little help.