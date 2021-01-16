What’s Your Story?

I love stories.

I love being pulled into a world where I am walking in the character’s shoes and experiencing life through their eyes.

I love using my mind to create new narratives and perspectives.

It’s not surprising that I binged on Enid Blyton books as a child. While I may not read story books anymore, you can still find me getting lost in a good fiction piece. Plus, I can re-tell the story in such a way that you’d actually believe it’s real! It’s also not strange to see me shedding a tear or two while I am reading a book with a captivating story.

That’s the power of stories. They stick. They connect. And today, a good story is a great tool you can leverage if you want to be visible (on or off social media) and make an impact in the world, not just in your geographical location.

Many times when we want to achieve a goal, we are often blindsided by what’s in it for us. You want to get a job with a multinational and you become consumed with ensuring your CV is perfect and you strategically network with the CEO so that you can get a foot in the door. Or you’re an entrepreneur who has a product to sell and you continue to flood your social media pages with your product hoping that at least 5% of your followers will be interested in buying.

These strategies are certainly not bad but there’s a better and more effective way. Tell a good story.

Whether you’re trying to build your personal or business brand, you need to tell a good story that will connect you to the heart of your target audience.

Sometimes, we roll our eyes when people state the fact that we’re all unique. While that’s debatable in some ways, the truth is that no one has your story. Elements of your story may be similar but the entirety of it? It will definitely be different. And how you tell your story will be different too.

Telling your story allows your target audience to walk in your shoes and feel your passion. They see life through your eyes, they feel the energy you feel and with your story, you can get them to buy into your goal or dream. Your story can allow you to connect with your audience in ways that will stick in the long-term. They relate with you because they see a part of themselves in your story or your story gives them hope about the future. There are many ways you can win over any target audience with a good story.

Are you telling a good story about yourself or you’re doing the same old things just to get noticed?

You may say your story is not remarkable; it’s common and no one would be interested. I beg to differ. If you believe in your story and communicate it consistently with passion, people will be interested. Plus, don’t look down on how far you have come. There’s something valuable about you. If you look back at your life, you will see that you have gained things that others can benefit from. Those are the things you need to infuse into your story. The same thing applies to your brand. Instead of badgering your audience with information about the features and function of your products or services, invite them creatively into your world by projecting the benefits in a good story.

I do hope my point here is sinking in. You need a good story and it is not difficult to develop one. If you look inward and document your journey, you will have the raw materials you need to create an authentic story.

Your story can open doors for you. Your story can get you valuable attention. Your story can cause your name to be mentioned in rooms which you have only ever dreamed of getting into.

Your story is powerful.

So, allow me to ask again, “What’s your story?”

About Adedoyin Jaiyesimi

Adedoyin Jaiyesimi is the Chief Communications Consultant at The Comms Avenue, a capacity building and knowledge exchange platform for leading and innovative communications professionals across the world. The Comms Avenue offers high-level knowledge sharing meetings and training programs for communications professionals and corporate organizations. She is the Author of the book, From Clueless to Success – a collection of 20 backstories from her journey as a communications professional.

She has vast experience consulting for international organizations and top corporate executives and specializes in providing strategic communications consulting for development, philanthropic and corporate organizations, helping them to develop and implement a robust communications strategy.

Adedoyin has successfully executed projects for the W Community, Women in Business, Management and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Leading Ladies Africa, Heritage Bank, African Philanthropy Forum amongst others. She has been profiled on She Leads Africa, Leadership Newspaper and Lionesses of Africa. She was also featured as one of The Spark’s Visionary Women in 2019.

Instagram – @adedoyinjaiyesimi

Website – www.adedoyinjaiyesimi.com