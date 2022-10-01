So, you want to go into the ushering business? -A Review of Clementina Busayo’s Profitable Usherpreneur

Title: Profitable Usherpreneur: How to Start and Grow a Successful Ushering Business

Author: Clementina Busayo

Publisher: Magic Wand Publishing

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 112

Category: Business

Anytime is a challenging time to start a business, but the post-COVID era introduces an entirely new set of factors to consider as well as challenges to overcome. It’s possible that you won’t even be able to function at your typical level if you work in the events industry. You will, however, need to adapt to the new business environment that exists after COVID and get ready to face the challenges that this new environment brings.

Clementina Busayo has penned a book with the enticing title “Profitable Usherpreneur” with the intention of assisting others in entering the events industry. In it, she provides step-by-step instructions on how to establish your very own ushering business from the ground up.

The Profitable Usherpreneur is an easy book to read that will provide you with a large amount of pertinent knowledge regarding the usher service business that can be put into action straight away.

This book is loaded with information that will be helpful to you, regardless of whether you are just beginning your career as an usher of attempting to expand it in some way.

This includes recommendations on everything from selecting a catchy business name to pricing strategies and requirements for staffing levels.

According to Busayo, the author of Profitable Usherpreneur and the owner of a prosperous ushering company, anyone can start their own ushering business and eventually become very profitable with just a small initial investment and a lot of hard work. Busayo says this in her book.

You may be getting the impression that everything is upbeat and positive, and in many respects, you would be correct in making that assumption. In spite of this, the author provides the reader with an enlightening first- person description of the challenges that are encountered in the industry, which is a very useful contribution to the book as a whole.

She provides guidance than can be applied in the real world on how to deal with the challenges and because she provides a lot of information, a reader will need to take a lot of notes during the first reading.

A common misunderstanding about the ushering service is tackled head-on in the book. In addition, this book includes a number of quote and activities that are designed to both stimulate thought and provide a source of entertainment.

The tone of the author’s writing is fairly somber, which is typical of a significant portion of the body of literature that is devoted to the study of business.

The author supports the idea that it is possible to accomplish what you set out to do in life by referring to the words of wisdom offered by both other writers and the people who have served as models for her own success.

Reading Busayo’s book is very encouraging because it encourages you to start your own ushering business by providing real-world guidance and actionable takeaways.

This book is an excellent option for you to consider if you have a strong interest in the usher service industry and a desire to be your own boss. Profitable Usherpreneur will show you how to translate that zeal into a successful business venture.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial