Achieving Excellence as a Medical Doctor in Nigeria -A Review of Ike Anya’s Small by Small

Title: Small by Small

Author: Ike Anya

Year of Publication: 2023

Number of Pages: 285

If you are considering studying medicine in Nigeria, Ike Anya’s “Small by Small” is a must-read before taking your university admission exam. This book offers valuable insights to help you decide if a medical career in Nigeria is right for you.

What sets this book apart is its rare perspective on the lives of Nigerian doctors, which immediately captivates readers. While the title might not reveal much, the content quickly clarifies the book’s purpose. In just a few hours, Anya conveys what would typically take seven years of medical school to learn. Even if you’re not pursuing a medical career, the book provides a broad view of the Nigerian medical field.

Covering themes from infertility to labor, sickle cell, kidney transplants, houseman ship etc., the book appeals to a wide audience. For practicing doctors, it brings back memories of their days as medical students and the unique experiences of Nigerian medical schools.

Anya, a skilled storyteller, weaves engaging tales throughout the book. His humor and vivid recollections, especially of details like the scent of women’s perfume, add depth to his narrative. Readers who attended boarding schools or the University of Nsukka will find nostalgic moments that resonate with their own experiences.

The writing is beautifully crafted, yet it feels as though Anya is sharing someone else’s story. As you read, you’ll uncover the inspiration behind the book’s title, prompting reflections on life’s challenges. Anya skillfully incorporates the Igbo language, adding authenticity and richness to his storytelling.

The book’s short chapters encourage readers to finish each one before taking a break, unlike longer chapters that might require more pauses. Although a memoir, the book reads like a historical account, delving into the political landscape of the 90s and drawing comparisons to present-day Nigeria. The persistent issues—student strikes, high food prices, protests, corruption, and politicians storing money in foreign banks—may evoke sadness and reflection on Nigeria’s slow progress.

For aspiring medical professionals, “Small by Small” sparks curiosity and engagement. Meeting Anya in person would likely prompt numerous questions about his unique perspective and humor.

By the end of the book, you’ll have a clear decision about pursuing a career in medicine. The book serves as a conversation starter, encouraging discussions on improving Nigeria’s medical field.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial