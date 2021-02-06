One of the Cheapest Businesses You Can Start- A Review of Stephanie Obi’s Knowledge is the New Gold

Book Title: Knowledge is the New Gold

Author: Stephanie Obi

Publisher: ST HUB Limited

Year of Publication: 2018

Number of Pages: 200

Category: Self Help

Technology Entrepreneur Stephanie Obi predicted the future of online learning way before the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and she transformed her business into a multimillion-dollar company by creating, launching and selling several online courses.

Knowledge is the New Gold stems from Stephanie Obi’s years of experience teaching online courses with the aim of helping women discover their full potential and increasing their sources of income.

Having experienced a tough time in her business, Obi had to get creative and took a decisive action. She turned her business around by learning how to use the social media to market her training programs.

The online educator flips the traditional entrepreneurial approach of first creating a product and then trying to find customers. It’s about developing valuable content, defining your niche, building an audience around that content, creating a product for that audience, and then selling the product over and over again, she says.

Handy and practical, this user-friendly book is filled with expert tips, tried and tested strategies, proven practical advice for growing learning communities in online courses – customer testimonials from Tosin Olorisupergal Ajibade, and countless other examples detailed in the book.

Inside this book, the author will walk you through the process of growing your audience from zero to thousands, learning different ways to make money from your online course, what to do when you have so many online course ideas, and you don’t know which one to pick, how to find the people who can pay for your online course and many more.

Without a doubt, Obi is one of the leading online course creators in Africa. She has launched over 20 online courses across multiple niches, trained over 600 women across nine countries and has also built an online community of over 20,000 people.

Compelling to read and understand, her work is a reminder that online learning has become the new norm and even amidst the chaos of today’s world, it is important to note that an online school is one of the cheapest businesses you can start, which also has an incredibly high earning potential.

Obi’s book may be of particular interest to people (especially women) who want to monetize their knowledge and to people who want to make extra money but don’t know how to get started.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree