Manifesto against Nigerian squandermania

In temperament and presentation, The Prodigal Fathers mimics the pamphlets in political history that roused various peoples to the challenges of their times.

Iyke Temple Nwabueze turns the biblical narrative on its head, from son to father. It is an apt allegory that captures the imagery of a nation where the fathers went rogue and left their children’s teeth to rot.

The Prodigal Fathers by Iyke Temple Nwabueze (2024) addresses the current state of Nigeria and its leadership. The author argues that the country’s leaders have squandered its resources and failed to live up to their promises, leading to widespread suffering among the population.

Significantly, The Prodigal Fathers is cast in the pamphleteering tradition. Pamphleteering is creating and distributing pamphlets, small, inexpensive printed materials containing information or a message. It’s a versatile and cost-effective method of communication that can be used for various purposes, from promoting a cause or product to educating the public on a specific topic.

It has the core features of pamphlets in a clear, concise message that is easy to understand and memorable. It offers a visually appealing cover design. The audience is clear: concerned and conscientious Nigerians and it calls citizens to action.

Pamphleteers have existed in both historical and contemporary times. Historical pamphleteers include Thomas Paine, a prominent pamphleteer during the American Revolution. He is known for his works “Common Sense” and “The Crisis” and Voltaire, a French Enlightenment philosopher who used pamphlets to criticise the monarchy and advocate for religious tolerance. Then there is Karl Marx, a German philosopher and economist who wrote numerous pamphlets promoting communist ideology.

Modern pamphleteers include political activists, social movements, and independent publishers. In my review of Professor Pat Utomi’s book on contemporary Nigerian politics, Why Not: Citizenship, State Capture, Creeping Fascism and Criminal Hijack of Nigerian Politics, I noted the rise of the pamphleteering tradition.

Pamphleteering has been a powerful tool for social and political change throughout history. It allows individuals and groups to reach a broad audience and cost-effectively disseminate their ideas.

The Prodigal Fathers offers an introduction, eight chapters, a conclusion, and three appendices. Many sections brim with statistics and lamentations of Nigeriana.

The thesis statement of the book comes early in the introduction. Mr Nwabueze states:

“Like the biblical prodigal son who abandoned his inheritance through reckless living, Nigeria’s prodigal fathers have squandered the nation’s vast wealth and opportunities entrusted to them. They have indulged their own excesses, enriching themselves and their associates while the majority of citizens wallow in preventable poverty.

The evidence is overwhelming – the billions upon billions allegedly looted and ferreted away to private accounts and foreign lands. The “white elephant” projects greenlighted more for their graft-enabling largesse than any public benefit. The piling up of debt upon debt to fund unsustainable spending rather than productive investment. This path of prodigality has bankrupted the public coffers and Nigeria’s exceedingly promise.

Crumbling infrastructure, a failing educational system, inadequate healthcare, and environmental degradation—the legacy of prodigal rule has shortchanged and betrayed succeeding generations of Nigerians. Economic growth and development have stagnated as the resources to power transformation are siphoned into private pockets.

The costs of this prodigality are not just financial but moral. Trust in democracy, good governance, and ethical leadership has been decimated by repeated revelations of brazen dishonesty and impropriety from those who repeatedly take Sworn oaths to uphold the public trust only to violate them with impunity.

This book is a clarion call – to current and future leaders of Nigeria to reject the prodigal path that has inflicted such damage and despair upon the masses. It outlines the ethical, pragmatic and economic imperative of embracing the values of discipline, accountability and selflessness in leadership.”

The blurb is concise. It states that The Prodigal Fathers is a powerful critique of Nigerian leadership, exposing the nation’s rampant corruption and mismanagement. This book:

Draws a parallel between Nigeria’s leaders and the biblical prodigal son, highlighting how they’ve squandered the country’s wealth and potential

Details the devastating impact of corruption on Nigeria’s infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economy

Calls for a radical shift in leadership, emphasising the urgent need for accountability, ethical governance, and responsible stewardship of national resources

Advocates for citizen empowerment and participatory governance to drive change

Outlines a path for Nigeria to overcome its current challenges and achieve its true potential as a prosperous nation, instilling hope and optimism in the audience.

The Prodigal Fathers is on Amazon. It should be on Nigerian platforms such as Selar. It is recommended to read in these times as the issues it discusses erupt daily like a sore. It provides a roadmap.