Women in Business: Oluwasoromidayo George

Oluwasoromidayo George is a top-performing Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Business with extensive experience in sustainable business and development, corporate social responsibility (CSR), corporate communications, external relations, policy advocacy, campaign planning and implementation. She has proven track record of spearheading innovative initiatives within the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Sector (FMCG) and non-profit organizations, developing strategies…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login