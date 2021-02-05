Women in Business: Oluwasoromidayo George
Oluwasoromidayo George is a top-performing Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Business with extensive experience in sustainable business and development, corporate social responsibility (CSR), corporate communications, external relations, policy advocacy, campaign planning and implementation. She has proven track record of spearheading innovative initiatives within the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Sector (FMCG) and non-profit organizations, developing strategies…
