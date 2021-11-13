Help For Adults with No Direction. – A Review of Eric Nyikwagh’s Unveil Your Influence

Title: Unveil your influence

Author: Eric Nyikwagh

Publisher: Tebeba Global Publishing

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 187

Category: Self Help

‘Unveil Your Influence,’ by Eric Nyikwagh, is a book about understanding your purpose, finding clarity and focus, and leading with inspiration.

The book begins with Eric Nyikwagh’s unfocused life in high School and university. He gets off to a shaky start, feeling out of place and certain that he is a failure. The author, fortunately, reclaims control of his life and discovers what he truly wants to do with it.

The book is structured into easily digestible chapters that readers can select based on their interests in the subject (clarity? branding? How do you overcome procrastination? Are there any characteristics shared by top performers?). The author then provides you with the tools you need to get there, removing any doubt along the way. Unveil Your Influence is the kind of book you’ll bookmark, highlight, and return to over and over.

Reading the book is a lot like listening to a university lecturer try to cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time. However, about a quarter of the way through the book, it began to look familiar. You’ve probably read similar material to what’s in the book in other self-help books.

There are pages and pages of inspirational stories from famous people to motivate readers; these stories were extremely effective. However, I wish the author had written more about himself in the book. I was hoping he’d talk about his struggles and personal tips for living an authentic life. On the plus side, there are some really good and inspiring quotes strewn about.

Although the focus of this book is on careers, there are applications in our personal and family lives, as well as in various relationships. Several intriguing ideas in the book, such as the importance of emotional skills and self-awareness, are difficult to disagree with. And reading this section of the book will inspire you to work on your emotional skills.

Eric Nyikwagh mentions in the book strategies for constantly reinventing yourself as well as how to leverage technology. Because he is aware we live in a time when everything is changing all the time. And we are constantly confronted with new challenges, and if we are to be successful, we must constantly adapt.

His writings will inspire you because he challenges you to consider life in new ways. His approach is both instructive and motivating. Young adults, on the other hand, who expect a quick fix for success will be disappointed. Because the author incorporates weekly review exercises to assist readers in making incremental progress toward their goals while also allowing for reflection.

You should be able to live a more balanced life if you follow the authors’ recommendations. What the author does not want readers to do is waste their lives.

“Unveil your Influence” by Eric Nyikwagh contains a wealth of useful advice and should be read by anyone who is feeling stuck and trying to change their life.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree