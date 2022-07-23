A writer’s block does not exist- A Review of Ezinne Edet’s Fishing for Words

Title: Fishing for Words

Author: Ezinne Edet

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 59

Category: Self Help

Is there any other way to learn how to write besides writing? It’s a common misconception that one can either be gifted with the skill to write or not. Other people have figured out that writing is a time-consuming endeavor. This brief book, Fishing for Words, could serve as a meditative break to help you concentrate better on the book you’re now writing.

Unlike Emeka Nobis’ “Your book will sell,” which focuses on how writers can market their books, Ezinne Edet’s book Fishing for Words explores the craft of writing.

With her experience as both an author and editor, Edet’s reputation is enhanced. The author’s writing style made the book enjoyable to read, the book’s tone is similar to that of a motivational book, and the author gives the impression that writing is simple and natural.

In the book, the author discusses the many different kinds of writers that are out there, and if you’re a writer, you might find that you fit into one of those categories. In addition to this, the reader will be aware of helpful tools and strategies that the author can incorporate into their writing.

Several of Ezinne Edet’s viewpoints are demonstrated through the use of fish and personal experiences. The advice that the author gives in her book “Fishing for Words” is original, and the examples of good writing that she gives are instructive and useful. You must read slowly in order to absorb the author’s wisdom and apply it to your own writing.

A writer’s block, according to Ezinne Edet, is nothing more than an author making up excuses for why they can’t write. Among the most typical mistakes, the author explains what to avoid.

Edet’s advice on how to organize one’s thoughts and write with a specific aim in mind is spot-on. Readers who have read the chapter titled “Never perfect, always learning” will find it inspiring and motivating each time they reread the chapter.

This book does a great job of boosting a writer’s self-esteem and pride in their work. According to Ezinne, if you want to be a successful writer, you need to have faith in your work and in yourself, as well as the guts to try something new.

Don’t let the book title deter you from picking up and reading this book. Ezinne Edet’s book is one of the best resources available for improving one’s writing style.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial