Your child’s self-esteem is all in your hands -A Review of Tolu’ A. Akinyemi’s I Wear Self Confidence like a Second Skin

Title: I Wear Self Confidence Like a Second Skin

Author: Tolu’ A. Akinyemi

Illustrator: Chris Nwoko

Publisher: The Roaring Lion Newcastle Ltd.

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 27

Category: Children’s Book

The majority of Tolu’ A. Akinyemi’s admirers are probably unaware that he also writes for children, even if they have read and appreciated some of his other works (such as “Inferno of Silence,” “Dead Lions Don’t Roar, and others). However, all of his publications have one thing in common: they are motivational. This is also true of his book, “I Wear Self Confidence Like a Second Skin,” which seeks primarily to instill confidence in young people.

Does a child’s feeling of self-worth come from somewhere? ‘I Wear Self Confidence Like a Second Skin,’ by Tolu Akinyemi, is an excellent example of this.

Read also: A scandal in the house of God -A Review of Sylva Nze Ifedigbo’s Believers and Hustlers

Matilda, the book’s main character, is every bit as creative and realistic as the images that Akinyemi included in the book. She, was a lonely child who was being bullied by her peers at her school. Her ordeals will be very easy for readers to empathize with, and they will take great joy in tracking her growth as it occurs throughout the book.

The cartoon-like images in the book help to sustain the reader’s attention and concentration. However, despite the fact that they are quite simple, the words themselves are what cause such vivid images to appear in their minds.

Also included in the book is a poem in an affirmation style, and it is incredible how profound truths can be communicated using such a simple format. For some reason, you can’t get a few lines out of your thoughts.

Despite the fact that Tolu’ A. Akinyemi produced this for youngsters, it does not give the impression that it was written just for readers of a younger age. In this sense, the book may serve as a useful reminder to parents that they may play an important part in assisting their children in the development of a sound sense of self-worth as well as self-awareness.

The author ends the story on a positive note with a satisfying conclusion. After reading this book, a child will be filled with joy and hope.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial