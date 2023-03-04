A Collection that is very Personal and Deep- A Review of Shally Alonge’s Love, Loss and Light

Title: Love, Loss and Light: A Collection of Stories and Poems

Author: Shally Alonge

Publisher: The Plenipotent Company

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 48

Category: Poetry

From the very first pages of “Love, Loss, and Light,” written by Shally Alonge, readers get the distinct impression that the author is a highly emotional person.

The structure of the book can be inferred from its title, which states that it is divided up into three parts and provides a clue as to how the book is laid out. In addition, the author, Shally Alonge, has a pleasant and sophisticated style of writing.

Starting off the book is the dramatic poem “The Birth, The Beginning,” which serves as a prelude to the drama that is about to take place.: She thumps/ A jerking that makes me grunt/ Fierce from my belly/ Ready for the world.

In spite of the apparent ease with which she writes, her poems often demand an exceptionally intelligent reader. Nevertheless, throughout the entirety of the book, the author’s poems are interpreted through beautiful drawings that are straightforward.

The reader will have the opportunity to gain a significant amount of knowledge about the author by doing nothing more than reading the poems that are included in the book. The author is a lover, a nurturer, and a mother in all senses of the word.

The bittersweet aspect of love is explored in this book. Despite her reputation as a softie and romantic, the author warns women against certain individuals. Her mother, to her surprise, brings up the subject of the gentlemen women admire, raising the question: “If not humorous, then who should women date?” Therefore, I suppose, that’s where the twisted advise in the poem “Her Words, Her Fears, Her Twisted Guidance” comes from.

The author’s feelings in “I have never lived” must have been shared by everyone at some point in their lives.: I want to live/ In all of the countries in the world/ Hear Stories of people’s lives/ And redefine myself over and over again/ But/ I am afraid/ That I’ll never tell these stories well enough/ I question if I am ever good enough.

For anyone who has ever experienced the loss of a loved one, the misery portrayed in “Time, Pain, Grief” will ring true: Time fades / As you glide from life to death/ My heart thumping in dread/ Come back, Papa/ My hands pound your chest

When the reader reaches the book’s final, third part, they feel inspired and encouraged.

The inclusion of an additional collection of short stories in the book was a welcome addition. These stories cover a wide range of human emotions, from grief to fear and beyond. Her work also contains several pidgin and Yoruba phrases.

Whether or not poetry is your thing, this book is worth considering for your library.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial