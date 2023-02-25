A Guide to Becoming a Book Editor -A Review of Eno Sam’s The Business of Book Editing

Title: The Business of Book Editing: How To Edit Books Professionally and Become a Highly Paid Author

Author: Eno Sam

Publisher: WORITAL GLOBAL

Year of Publication: 2023

Number of Pages: 136

Category: Business

Given the small number of people actively involved in book editing and the even larger number of people who are uninformed that it is a career option, it is not surprising that fewer resources are devoted to the field. Nonetheless, The Business of Book Editing by Eno Sam is a great resource for anyone looking to break into the book editing industry.

As soon as she opens her mouth, the author makes it quite clear that she is not the type of person to put up with nonsense by declaring, “The editing profession is not for individuals who are lazy!”. Either the tone of the author will frighten you away from reading the book, or it will attract your attention and encourage you to keep going with it.

Both the book’s title and subtitle, which are short and to the point, reflect the author’s philosophy on life. She makes the claim she is an experienced editor who is also well-known in their field. After falling into the profession by accident, she worked her way up through the ranks to become an authority in her field.

Very quickly, you’ll realize that the author isn’t a storyteller but rather a writer with a lot of information about her business, which may make the book less engaging. The setting begins to feel like that of a lecture hall or formal training session. Since this is a professional piece, I suppose that is why the author takes her craft so seriously.

In this easy-to-read book, the author clearly lays out the steps needed to start an editing business. Diagrams are included throughout the book to help the author illustrate her points.

Consider yourself fortunate if you are a single person contemplating a career in this area. For this writer, the ideal partner is a dictionary.

Most chapters begin with multiple quotations. A prominent person’s as well as the author’s. To the point where you question if the author is just stuffing quotes into the book or if she has something to communicate by using two separate quotations.

You can see that the author likes to do things in a unique way, which is why the paragraphing and spacing in her book were a little bit different from what you typically find in books. Yet, it is possible that readers will find it distracting.

The self-assessment activities at the end of each chapter are a fantastic addition to the book, providing you with immediate decision-making aid and a means of gauging your progress as an editor.

Sometimes the author exudes a sense of pride, as she never fails to mention the fact that she is one of the most skilled editors in the country; alternatively, we may term this self-confidence on her part.

The author then repeatedly asks you to become a member of an organization for editors that she started, which may annoy you or pique your interest, depending on your disposition.

And by the time you are acquainted with and certain of the type of editor you want to be, it is okay to raise your shoulders and begin avoiding disagreeable clients and “oversabi clients,” as she calls them.

As time passes, she begins to complicate things for you. It’s perplexing because one minute she tells you to gain clients and the next she tells you to reject poorly written books. Yet, if you’ve ever edited a poorly written book, you could agree with her.

The final chapter, about finding a good editor, has so much useful information that the author might have written a whole book on the subject.

Once you’ve finished reading this book, you’ll either toss it across the room, hunt for a new line of work, or treat it like a precious artifact to be kept in a dark, dusty corner.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial